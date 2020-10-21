https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scottatlas-anthonyfauci-coronavirus/2020/10/21/id/993130

Dr. Scott Atlas on Wednesday dismissed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as ”just one person on the task force” dealing with the coronavirus.

Atlas, a member of the coronavirus task force, told UnHerd’s ”Lockdown TV” that Fauci, the top expert on infectious disease in the country, doesn’t have the right ”background” to head the government response to a viral pandemic despite Fauci having led the NIAID for almost four decades.

”He’s just one person on the task force,” Atlas said. “There’s several people on the task force, you know, and his background is virology, immunology, infectious disease. That’s his approach. It’s a very different background. It’s a more limited approach and, you know, I don’t speak for him. I don’t speak for anybody. I speak for the interpretation of the data, and the subsequent evolution of that data into the best policy advice that I can give the president of the United States.”

Atlas recently came under fire from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over his claim that masks don’t prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump recently ripped Fauci as a ”disaster” on a private phone call obtained by The Hill.

