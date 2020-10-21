https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/secret-service-travel-records-confirm-hunter-biden-trips-detailed-in-emails/

Secret Service records revealed by two top Republican senators Tuesday confirm the details of Hunter Biden’s trips described in a series of emails obtained and published by the New York Post last week.

Hunter Biden, Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin explained, received Secret Service detail from January 2009 to early July 2014.

In one email reported by the Post, sent from Hunter Biden to his business partner Devon Archer dated Apr. 13, 2014, Hunter refers to a trip to Houston slated for “tmrw.” Secret Service records released by Johnson and Grassley corroborate details of the trip with a travel entry from Hunter Biden for Apr. 13, 2014 to Apr. 14, 2014 to Houston.

In another email published by the Post, senior Burisma adviser Vadim Pozharski allegedly wrote on May 12, 2014 of a trip to Como Lake. Secret Service records reported a travel entry for Hunter Biden to Lake Como, Italy just more than a month earlier dated Apr. 3 to Apr. 6.

“Other reports indicate that, in May 2014, Mr. Biden and Mr. Archer may have been in Doha, Qatar,” the senators wrote. “USSS records contain a travel entry for Hunter Biden to Doha, Qatar on May 11, 2014 – May 14, 2014.”

Senate corroboration of the details outlined in the Post’s blockbuster reporting strengthens the credibility of the paper’s reporting legacy outlets have attempted to delegitimize as Russian disinformation to protect their preferred presidential candidate. Last week, the Post began publishing bombshell revelations from a laptop believed to belong to Hunter Biden that was retrieved from a Delaware computer repair shop.

The emails published by the Post from the laptop show former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly lied about never having discussed his son Hunter’s overseas business activity with Hunter “or with anyone else.” Correspondence now public, however, offers a different story showing Hunter actually introduced his vice president father to Pozharski. At the time, Burisma was showering Hunter with upwards of $50,000 a month in excess compensation.

Subsequent reporting from the Post confirmed by Fox News later revealed that Chinese businessmen with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party were offering Hunter Biden $10 million a year for “introductions alone,” 10 percent of which would be funneled to Joe Biden, according to laptop emails.

The FBI, Department of Justice, and the Department of National Intelligence have each debunked conspiracies peddled by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and others who perpetuated the Russia hoax against President Donald Trump that the treasure trove of emails found on the Delaware computer were planted by the Russian government to interfere in the November election.

Well thankfully James Clapper has never said something about Russian disinformation that turned out to be wro- pic.twitter.com/trtwUvDvSq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 17, 2020

The Biden campaign has not disputed the authenticity of the P0st’s reported emails.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

