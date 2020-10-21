https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sen-braun-says-president-trump-should-highlight-his-accomplishments?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senator Mike Braun during an interview on Thursday’s episode of “The Water Cooler” said that President Trump should discuss his accomplishments while facing off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden during the presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Stick with your accomplishments, your record, and then talk about the craziness of what a Democratic platform would be like if the worst case scenario occurs,” Braun said.

The Indiana Republican said that Trump should handle with care the topic about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“I think you gotta be careful with that one but I don’t think you can avoid it,” Braun said. “I think people are gonna expect something to come out of that topic.”

The senator said that the president should deal with the issue “in a deliberative way, not one where you’re kind of being bombastic because there’s enough there that we should not sweep this under the rug. You can’t dismiss it as a hoax or a right-wing conspiracy because obviously it’s more than that. So I think a lotta that is about the tone and the style of litigating the issue.”

The two presidential candidates will participate in their final debate tonight, less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 Election Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

