https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/21/sen-ron-johnson-reaches-out-to-former-buzzfeed-reporter-to-help-verify-an-email-allegedly-from-hunter-bidens-laptop/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Jim Jordan posted a list of five reasons we know the Hunter Biden emails are authentic and not Russian disinformation, and followers even added a couple more reasons that Jordan had overlooked.

Sen. Ron Johnson is wondering if reporter Max Seddon or BuzzFeed can help him out with something. It seems that among those recovered emails is one from Seddon to an Obama White House official requesting comment about the “rather odd” news of Hunter Biden joining the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Seddon in his email called it a “fairly glaring conflict of interest.”

An email allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop includes a May 13, 2014 message from former @Buzzfeed reporter @maxseddon to an Obama WH official requesting comment about the “rather odd” news of Hunter joining Burisma’s board. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 21, 2020

Hey @Buzzfeed: Have you verified this 5/13/14 email from @maxseddon about the “fairly glaring conflict of interest” of Hunter joining Burisma’s board? Here is the article Seddon published about Hunter joining Burisma’s board: https://t.co/2aO8QuAIJn — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 21, 2020

.@maxseddon Trying to confirm: When you worked for @Buzzfeed did you email Laura Lucas Magnuson on 5/13/14 seeking comment about Hunter Biden joining Burisma’s board? Your response can help verify the authenticity of the content of an email allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 21, 2020

The media is 100% focused on defeating Trump. They will resume journalism on Nov. 4th if Biden wins. Biden is colluding with the mainstream media to run out the clock and it seems to be working. Too bad you won’t force the FBI to release Hunter’s emails. — @amuse (@amuse) October 21, 2020

They’ll never resuscitate journalism. It died when Obama was elected. — Chica’sBailBonds (@irinamoises) October 21, 2020

Do you know who also worked for BuzzFeed around that same time? The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

This is getting super uncomfortable for @maggieNYT. https://t.co/PknWGpdyIw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 21, 2020

I’m sure she somehow missed reporting on it somehow? — Another Former Democrat 🌺🌹 (@skink007) October 21, 2020

She has no shame or self awareness. She’ll be fine. — Lucian (@lucianwords) October 21, 2020

You would think she would be all over this story — 87kmh Keithley (@FoaChris) October 21, 2020

She came down on the wrong side a long time ago. That will prove to be the mistake of her life. — Nopeyonekenopey (@nopeyonekenopey) October 21, 2020

I’m getting the feeling her name is somehow going to popup thru the laptop data. — xistwo (@xistwo) October 21, 2020

Ah, to go back to pre-Trump days when the media would consider investigating a story… — Jeff Werner, CFP® (@JWerner417) October 21, 2020

so why is it on his computer if it is an email to someone else? — BNB Bus Stop (@BNB_Bus_Stop) October 21, 2020

Does this mean an email to the WH was flipped to Hunter as a heads-up? Wonder who forwarded it to him (directly or someone else it had been forwarded to). — mostly peaceful weapons of mass distraction (@groovermint) October 21, 2020

Please tell me this is going to get super uncomfortable for Biden and ANY other elected official that has engaged in this conduct…….🤔 — Hooyah Daddy (@HeideWeltonRN) October 21, 2020

It won’t — the mainstream media will see to that.

Related:

Rep. Jim Jordan’s list of reasons we know the Hunter Biden emails are real isn’t even complete https://t.co/cVXtsNOdUv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 21, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

