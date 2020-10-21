https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/21/sen-ron-johnson-reaches-out-to-former-buzzfeed-reporter-to-help-verify-an-email-allegedly-from-hunter-bidens-laptop/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Jim Jordan posted a list of five reasons we know the Hunter Biden emails are authentic and not Russian disinformation, and followers even added a couple more reasons that Jordan had overlooked.

Sen. Ron Johnson is wondering if reporter Max Seddon or BuzzFeed can help him out with something. It seems that among those recovered emails is one from Seddon to an Obama White House official requesting comment about the “rather odd” news of Hunter Biden joining the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Seddon in his email called it a “fairly glaring conflict of interest.”

Do you know who also worked for BuzzFeed around that same time? The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

It won’t — the mainstream media will see to that.

