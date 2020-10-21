https://justthenews.com/government/congress/republicans-senate-judiciary-committee-will-vote-barretts-nomination-today-dems?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to approve the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Barrett’s confirmation will now move to the Senate floor, where the entire body will vote on her confirmation. She is expected to be approved by the Republican majority in the chamber, and could assume her place on the high court by the beginning of next week.

Judiciary Republicans hold the majority on Thursday’s voting panel, so Barrett is expected to be approved. Democrats on the committee have said they will boycott the vote. Instead, they plan on holding a press conference that coincides with the hearing, in a last ditch attempt to stall the judge’s confirmation. Republicans, however, have vowed to push on with the process.

“Judge Barrett deserves a vote and she will receive a vote,” said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who chairs the Judiciary Committee. “As to my Democratic colleagues’ refusal to attend the markup, that is a choice they are making. I believe it does a disservice to Judge Barrett who deserves a vote, up or down.”

The rules of the committee technically require at least nine members of the majority party and two members of the minority party to be present to conduct business. However, committee rules often go unenforced, especially if Democrats refuse to show up.

Democrats reportedly plan to place life-size pictures of Americans who they say will be hury by the appointment of judge Barrett in the chamber.

