Social media took notice of a few, nerdy policy darts that President Trump and Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden flung at each other during Thursday night’s debate over such key matters as education, health care and renewable energy. But it was their exchanges about whether Trump indeed referred to himself as Abe Lincoln and the U.S. being early friends with Adolph Hitler that really lit up Twitter and other social media platforms.

Many users were eagerly anticipating the use of the “mute button,” a concept that was introduced following the first debate debacle, at the end of September.

Early in the night, Biden unexpectedly introduced the story of the week, which is plaguing his campaign, a series of question-worthy emails found on a laptop allegedly belonging to son Hunter Biden that purportedly his detail overseas business dealings and seem to involved his father, who was vice president of the time.

Moderator NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker was applauded for confronting Biden about his son and family’s business affairs with various Russian and Ukrainian characters, a subject that the vast majority of the media has shied away from in recent days.

Others thought Welker was the true debate winner.

Biden’s suggestion that the United States was at one point friends with Hitler resulted in a batch of posts.

Some users expressed disappointment that more time wasn’t spent discussing the salacious news stories of the week.

While others were more focused on personal wagers.

Just when everyone was getting sleepy, climate change was introduced and the discussion turned technical.

Mostly though, a collective sigh of relief was breathed when the thing finally ended.

Excited to do it all again in four more years. Or maybe not …

