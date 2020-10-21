https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jewish-voters-ssrs-liberal/2020/10/21/id/993112

Three-quarters of American Jews will vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in November, according to a new SSRS poll commissioned by the American Jewish Committee.

The survey, conducted by the SSRS company, found President Donald Trump has very low support in the Jewish community, with just over one-fifth planning on voting for him.

75% support Biden.

22% back Trump.

The AJC notes, in 2016, Trump won just 16% of the Jewish vote, then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won 62%, 7% supported a third candidate, and 14% did not cast a vote.

The survey found Trump’s approval rating stands at just 22%, with 77% disapproving of the direction he has taken the country in.

Most respondents rated the coronavirus pandemic as their most important issue going into the election, with 26%, followed by healthcare, 17%, and the economy, 13%. The vast majority of American Jews rated Biden as the better of the two on handling the coronavirus, as well as fighting terrorism and anti-Semitism.

The poll also asked respondents about their views on peace between Israel and other countries in the Middle East, with about two-in-five saying they are more optimistic now than they were a year ago, and about half saying their views had not changed in the past year.

SSRS surveyed 1,334 American Jews by phone from Sept. 9-Oct. 4, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

