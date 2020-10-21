https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/stocks-close-slightly-lower-coronavirus-stimulus-talks-continue/

(CNBC) — Stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued their negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 98 points, or 0.4%. Earlier in the day, the 30-stock average traded more than 100 points higher. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3%.

Netflix shares fell nearly 7% after the company reported disappointing earnings and reported fewer-than-expected subscriber additions. Goldman Sachs and Boeing were the worst-performing Dow members, falling 2.5% and 2%, respectively.

