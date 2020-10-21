https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/survey-finds-president-trump-far-support-muslim-voters-joe-biden/

A new survey has found that Muslim voters are backing President Trump over Joe Biden, and by a large margin.

Democrats and the media have spent years falsely describing Trump’s temporary travel ban as a “Muslim ban” in an obvious effort to portray him as anti-Muslim. This has obviously failed.

Trump’s approval among Muslim’s is even higher than Obama’s was in 2012, according to the survey.

The Washington Examiner reports:

‘Trump does what he says’: Muslims abandon Biden, back president President Trump, whose Middle East plan is winning support from Arab nations, is gaining strong support from Muslim leaders and their followers who believe that the Democrats haven’t delivered on years of promises, according to a new survey of Islamic leaders. In a shocking turnaround, 61.48% of the 109 Muslim leaders who “represent two million voters” plan to vote for Trump. That is a slight edge over their 2012 vote for Barack Obama. The survey of the leaders was done by the Washington correspondent for Aksam Gazetesi, a Turkish news site. It suggested that the Muslim leaders’ support for former Vice President Joe Biden was 30.27%. Those results represent a dramatic flip of the Muslim vote, which for years has sided with the Democrats. Aksam’s Washington correspondent Yavuz Atalay shared his results with Secrets and said, “It’s about the trustworthy. Obama, Clinton said good words, but they did not do what they said. Biden is doing same things. Good words but no action. Trump does what he says.”

This is a remarkable development which is being largely ignored by the mainstream media.

Here’s an interesting theory about the support:

No one talks about Islamic terrorism in the U.S. anymore, because Trump ended it. By destroying the terrorists cells who kill Muslims and Christians alike, Trump saves lives. Muslim lives matter. Trump is the most pro-Muslim country in history. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 19, 2020

Muslim voters have shifted support to @realDonaldTrump ! EXCLUSIVE / @Aksam , founded in 1918, questioned 109 Islamic American leaders that represent more than 2 million Islamic American voters from 19 states- 8 of them swing states. @_yavuzatalay https://t.co/64oh2YEigc pic.twitter.com/bC4PcJfQFh — Yavuz Atalay (@_yavuzatalay) October 20, 2020

It will be fascinating to revisit this after the election to analyze the results.

