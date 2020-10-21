https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/texts-between-dem-activist-pretending-to-be-giuliani-and-ivanka-trump-are-fake-but-that-did-not-stop-these-journalists-from-running-with-it/

Around the same time some on the Left were trying to suggest that a still shot from footage of Rudolph Giuliani in the new Borat movie had caught him in a compromising position (it didn’t), a college Dem activist said he texted Giuliani pretending to be Ivanka Trump. That turned out not to be real either:

These messages from Nick Roberts allegedly sent to Rudy Giuliani are FAKE. “It is just satire,” the college student tells me. pic.twitter.com/1LGPBdRypC — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 21, 2020

Roberts’ further claims to have Giuliani’s number but tells me, “I did this just for humor.” — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 21, 2020

This is a completely fabricated screenshot created by a member of a partisan org and this isn’t the first time he’s done it. Why hasn’t @Jack stepped in yet? https://t.co/C34fPLhFeO — College Republicans (@CRNC) October 21, 2020

It’s fake, but as “journalism” these days dictates, “spread the story first (if it makes anybody connected to Trump look bad), verify later, if ever”:

Journalists from ABC News, VOA, MSNBC, Politico and Time all retweeted the false Rudy texts from a Democrat activist. The New York Post is still locked out of their twitter account. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2020

Another day brings with it another opportunity for the media to cover itself it glory:

Rudy seems to have learned his lesson, is tightening protocols, checking ID’s, and is now being taken in by someone claiming to be Ivanka Trump but who is in fact the vice president of the College Democrats of Indiana https://t.co/Tv27pygxbu — David Freedlander (@freedlander) October 21, 2020

Verified journalists shared fabricated text messages written by @nickroberts, the VP of @CollegeDemsIN. He has Guiliani’s number, he told me, but says this was a joke. “Most people knew it was fake initially but more national people picked up on it and didn’t question it.” pic.twitter.com/gVXsICVdB0 — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 21, 2020

A narrative is all that matters these days — “truth” is not a concern.

THREAD: A random kid faked a text message between him and Rudy Giuliani and is now claiming it’s “satire” after dozens of blue checks, including names like Rachel Maddow, fell for it. Here are a few of the quote tweets… who knows how many more blue check RTs there are… pic.twitter.com/gpFqWHM5wV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 21, 2020

Editor for Politico Magazine, Young Turks, Strategy Director for Progress Now, USA Today: pic.twitter.com/wCCXsJx1aB — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 21, 2020

HuffPo, Bleacher Report, Daily Beast, Alt Press: pic.twitter.com/DFcpDRBx5V — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 21, 2020

Vox, Vancouver Sun, Clinton Admin pic.twitter.com/jEB3vFDnt1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 21, 2020

MSNBC, The Nation, Cat Guy, CNN pic.twitter.com/RrxxEvr6Vb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 21, 2020

Newsweek, “comms strategist,” NYT, PA State Representative pic.twitter.com/sOnBqLoQDe — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 21, 2020

So much “journalism”!

And now Steve Herman is retweeting the debunked texts. Just incredible stuff guys. Real banner day. https://t.co/LO0r1jvmOj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2020

Probably something you should confirm as a journalist before spreading it. The answer is no. https://t.co/tmInUUgch3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2020

Yes it’s so odd how journalists jump to retweet fake texts from a VP of college Democrats without vetting it first. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2020

And yet the media wonder why Trump’s “fake news” slams resonate so well with the public.

None of this is true, “journalist”🙄 — jenndee19 (@jenndee19) October 21, 2020

How crazy can they get? https://t.co/jRbZ1OjCcD — Rev. Carey (@skyjinks2003) October 21, 2020

We’re afraid to find out the answer to that question, not to mention this one:

So they’ll all be locked down for spreading disinformation, right, @TwitterSafety? @Jack? Anybody? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 21, 2020

Until proven otherwise we’ll assume that question is completely rhetorical.

