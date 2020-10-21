https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/10/21/the-ap-does-it-again-running-cover-for-antifa-with-an-unbelievable-description-of-rioters-n266582
About The Author
Related Posts
Michelle Obama Told Such Big Whoppers in Her DNC Speech, Even the AP Had to Call Her out on at Least One
August 18, 2020
Zion Williamson Expected To Make NBA Debut January 22 Against The San Antonio Spurs
January 16, 2020
GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk: Pontius Pilate Gave More Rights To Jesus Than Democrats Have To Trump
December 18, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy