Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE is the biggest beneficiary of a biased media that seemingly will do anything to protect the Democratic Party. If the media covered Biden honestly, he most likely wouldn’t be the Democratic nominee. To put it simply, he doesn’t have what it takes to be president.

That’s precisely why many in the media and Big Tech have worked to protect him. Facebook and Twitter have suppressed or censored information damaging to Biden’s candidacy; much of the media has downplayed negative news stories about him and refused to ask him tough questions, all while pushing dubious, anonymously sourced hit jobs on President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE.

When you take a clear-eyed look at Biden, there is no meaningful case for his candidacy. His biggest argument is that he is the “good guy” in this election, which he describes as a “battle for the soul of the nation.” However, that façade was destroyed when the New York Post published his son’s alleged emails. According to the Post’s reporting, those emails show Hunter Biden leveraging his last name to make millions of dollars from foreign actors while his father was vice president — and Joe Biden apparently knowing about it.

Last year, Joe Biden told the American people that “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” Yet the emails appear to contradict that. According to the Post’s reporting, a top Burisma Holdings executive emailed Hunter to thank him for an introduction to his father, then the vice president. If the email is authentic, the meeting would have taken place one year before Joe Biden publicly bragged about forcing the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating that Ukrainian energy firm for corruption.

Hunter Biden wasn’t just doing business in Ukraine, however. Separate emails suggest that he expected to be paid $10 million a year for “introductions alone” from China’s largest private energy company in a deal he allegedly said was of interest to him and his family, according to the Post. As Fox News reported, the emails raise questions about whether Joe Biden may have profited from some of the deals along with other family members.

But questions about Joe Biden’s character run deeper than this issue. His entire campaign was launched on a falsehood about a 2017 protest/rally in Charlottesville, Va., that turned deadly. Biden falsely asserted that President Trump called white supremacist protesters “very fine people,” which many news stories have repeated to this day. Perhaps that kind of fabrication should come as no surprise from someone who dropped out of the 1988 presidential race following a plagiarism scandal.

In reality, a transcript of Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville shows that he explicitly denounced white supremacists, stating: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

Biden has unequivocally called Trump a racist. Yet, his own record on race has been widely criticized by fellow Democrats and others. In a June 2019 Democratic debate when they were still political rivals, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally Overnight Defense: US, Russia closer on nuclear treaty extension after Moscow accepts warhead freeze | Khashoggi’s fiancee sues Saudi crown prince | Biden nets hundreds more national security endorsements Democrats make gains in Georgia Senate races: poll MORE (D-Calif.) famously attacked him over that record, which includes working closely with Senate segregationists in the 1970s, eulogizing the late Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) in 2010 despite Byrd’s past association with the KKK, and once declaring he didn’t want his children “to grow up in … a racial jungle” caused by tensions over desegregation policies.

In this campaign, Biden has called for a return to national civility — yet he paved the way for incivility as a senator. As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman in the late 1980s and early 1990s, he led two of the most vitriolic, destructive Supreme Court confirmation hearings, for Judge Robert Bork and Justice Clarence Thomas. The smearing of Bork was so savage that to “Bork” someone has become a verb; Thomas called his hearing a “high-tech lynching.”

Voters have no reason to trust Biden on policies, either, because he has flip-flopped on nearly every major issue in his career. He abandoned his decades-held belief on the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayer-funded abortions, after receiving 24 hours of criticism from pro-abortion groups. He changed his positions on China and on fracking, and he has refused repeatedly to explain his position on packing the Supreme Court. In fact, he first said voters would know “my position on court-packing the day after the election” before saying in last week’s ABC News town-hall interview that he would announce his position before Election Day — maybe.

Biden is the epitome of a Washington “swamp creature.” Despite being in public office for nearly five decades, he has managed to amass a nearly $9 million fortune; he has never been an executive or run anything. He is the very reason that many people support term limits for elected officials.

The 2020 election will come down to a binary choice between Joe Biden and President Trump. While Trump certainly has his own faults, you always know where he stands and what he believes. What’s the case for Biden?

Lisa Boothe is a Fox News contributor and a senior fellow with the Independent Women’s Voice, a conservative policy organization. She has worked for numerous Republican members of Congress and political campaigns. Follow her on Twitter @LisaMarieBoothe.

