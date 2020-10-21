https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/the-church-in-crisis-a-priests-warning-to-liberals-bishops-and-the-faithful/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Father James Altman of Lacrosse, Wisconsin joins Senior Editor Christopher Bedford and Political Editor John Daniel Davidson to discuss the failure of Catholic priests and bishops to speak the truth clearly and boldly.



“I don’t mind if people have different sets of beliefs, certainly in this country we are entitled to that via the Constitution, but what I do mind is when someone lies about it,” Atlman said. “There are far too many laymen and clergy alike who present error in the message they are giving.”

According to Altman, speaking the truth is what the people really want and need to hear.

“The people just want their shepherds to be a shepherd and take care of them,” Altman said. “Speak the truth, which is cause for sacrifice.”

Listen here:

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/10/Altman-Final.mp3

