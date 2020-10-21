https://hannity.com/media-room/the-horror-schumer-says-he-had-serious-talk-with-feinstein-after-hugging-lindsey-graham/

BACKLASH! Dem Group Demands Feinstein ‘Removed from Committee’ After Hugging Lindsey Graham

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.20

The group Demand Justice and its Executive Director and former Clinton insider Brian Fallon are calling for the removal of Sen. Dianne Feinstein from the Judiciary Committee for her recent role in the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” writes the press release.

“She has undercut Democrats’ position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for filibuster and Court reform straight through to thanking Republicans for the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court,” it adds.

Demand Justice wants Feinstein ousted as the top D on Judiciary. Via ⁦@brianefallon⁩ pic.twitter.com/IzXAlpvtY8 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 15, 2020

“I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in,” she tells him. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”

Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting.pic.twitter.com/V5Od6dQ3T4 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 15, 2020

Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing pic.twitter.com/f8h0tTLeGs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2020

“Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting,” posted one user on social media.

“Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing,” added a writer for Vox.

Read the full statement above.