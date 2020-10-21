https://www.theblaze.com/news/associated-press-amy-barrett-anti-gay

In another apparent hit piece on the Supreme Court nominee, the Associated Press published a lengthy story Wednesday ominously warning that Amy Coney Barrett has served on the board for private Christian schools with “anti-gay” policies.

The story is the latest in a string of reports published in recent weeks by the Associated Press, along with several other news outlets, which aim to cast Barrett’s Christian faith in a negative light.

Earlier this month, Senate Republicans torched the Washington Post for publishing a “religious smear” of Barrett ahead of her confirmation hearings.

What are the details?

This most recent story takes aim at Barrett’s position as a board member from July 2015 to March 2017 at Trinity Schools Inc., which has established institutions in Indiana, Minnesota, and Virginia, and is reportedly associated with the group, “People of Praise.”

Here’s what the article said (emphasis added):

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom. … The AP spoke with more than two dozen people who attended or worked at Trinity Schools, or former members of People of Praise. They said the community’s teachings have been consistent for decades: Homosexuality is an abomination against God, sex should occur only within marriage and marriage should only be between a man and a woman. A 2018-19 enrollment agreement obtained by the AP says “the only proper place for human sexual activity is marriage, where marriage is a legal and committed relationship between one man and one woman.” It goes on to say that activities such as “fornication, pornography, adultery and homosexual acts, and advocating or modeling any of these behaviors” are at odds with the school’s core beliefs.

While the school’s purported views on sexuality seen above in bold may be surprising to some, they are certainly not inconsistent with the historic teachings of Christianity.

Furthermore, the AP quoted “experts” as saying “the actions are probably legal” and noted that Barrett was “not involved in the formulation or passage of any policies pertaining to homosexuality,” according to Trinity Schools President Jon Balsbaugh.

“Trinity Schools does not unlawfully discriminate with respect to race, color, gender, national origin, age, disability, or other legally protected classifications under applicable law, with respect to the administration of its programs,” Balsbaugh added in an email to the AP.

What else?

The story went on to highlight in further detail instances in which the school’s opposition to homosexuality or LGBT individuals appeared more hostile, but the details of those instances were repudiated by Balsbaugh — and more importantly, were in no way connected to Barrett.

Barrett has been targeted for her conservative Christian faith ever since she was put forward as a potential Supreme Court nominee in 2017. During her confirmation hearing to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) infamously told Barrett she was “controversial,” adding “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Yet despite objection from Senate Democrats, Barrett is expected to be confirmed to the nation’s highest court Monday.

