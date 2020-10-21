https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/10/21/the-morning-briefing-early-voting-is-why-none-of-the-hunter-biden-stuff-matters-n1073045

Sorry Kids, the Early Voting Fix Is In

The Hump Day is upon us and I hope all of you are having a good one, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m in the mood for sushi.

I know I’m not going to make a lot of friends with this lead-in today but I am compelled by a need to be honest with my readers.

The people on my side of the political aisle are all wound up about the Hunter Biden news and all that might mean for the upcoming election. Most think it’s a game-changer. The mood is good and all is right with the world.

Yeah well…no.

This is going to be quick and brutal, my friends.

I can’t for a moment hope that the fact we’re getting proof that Joe Biden’s son is even sleazier than his dad is will change the election. And that’s because people LEGALLY began voting in the 2020 election sometime back in the Eisenhower era.

There are record numbers of people voting early this year. So many ballots have been cast at this point that Joe Biden might be able to murder someone on live television and not have it affect the election.

That’s the evil of early voting. It eliminates last-minute mind changes. The Democrats love this, of course, because they are running exceedingly flawed candidates of late. Early voting is a cheaply-purchased insurance policy to protect against the revelation that the candidate they’re running was letting his little boy give shady Ukrainians access to the highest levels of American government.

We can work ourselves up into all of the “GAME CHANGE!” fever pitch we want to about the Hunter Biden/Burisma story but the simple fact of the matter is that the average American voter doesn’t know a thing about it and, even if they did, they probably voted a week ago.

Most October Surprises really aren’t that surprising. They usually involve some so-so oppo research that some highly paid but ignorant consultant decided to sit on for reasons that made no sense.

This surprise has some teeth, however. Sadly, these teeth won’t be able to bite anything.

What’s most frustrating is that this early voting lunacy is being cheered on by Republicans:

YAY, LET’S CELEBRATE THE CHEAPENING OF ELECTIONS !

Enjoy President Biden and please do keep a detailed account of your gulag experiences.

PJM Linktank

Me: Dem Hive Mind Tries to Cancel Chris Pratt for Avoiding Biden Fundraiser

It’s the only thing that gives me hope. The Trump Campaign’s Voter Registration Drive May Be the President’s Secret Weapon

#MeToobin Gets Mockworthy: CNN’s Brian Stelter Claims It Was an ‘Accident’

Lock all of them up. BLM Activist Faces Hate Crime Charges for Knocking Out the Teeth of a Black Conservative

Cancel Zuckerberg. SHOCK: Facebook Declares War on the Babylon Bee

I always thought he was kind of underhanded. The Toobin Zoom Call Is Even Worse Than We Thought. Here’s What They Were Talking About

What Is the U.S. Doing for Diplomats Sickened by Russia ‘Mystery Weapon’?

Yuuuuuge! Trump Says He Wants to Do Pandemic Relief ‘Even Bigger Than the Democrats’

All leftists are ignorant. All. Triggered Gay Couples Move Up Their Weddings Fearing Amy Coney Barrett

Treacher: In New Biden Ad, Michigan Millionaire Claims Trump Is Killing His Nightclub

[VIDEO] Shrieking Harpies Accost Lindsey Graham at the Airport—and Instantly Regret It

U.S. Charges Six Russian Military Hackers With Cyber Crimes

#BreakUpBigTech. IT’S ON: Trump DOJ Takes Google to Court

War for the White House #19: It’s Almost Election Day!

[VIDEO] Trump Tweets Sky-High Footage of YUGE Rally Crowd in Arizona

Here’s a Sampling of the Hunter Biden Texts Giuliani Turned Over to the Police

VIP

San Diego School District to Overhaul Traditional Grading System to Fight Racism or Somethin

VIP Gold

The Fall Classic. WEDNESDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston

The Same Cowardice of Silicon Valley Is Widespread Across Society

From the Mothership and Beyond

World Series 2020: Los Angeles Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in game one

#MegaPopcorn More Dirty Deeds? Hunter Biden’s Ex-Business Partner Has Flipped Revealing a New Trove of Emails

Here Are Hunter Biden’s Alleged Text Messages Giuliani Just Turned Over to the Delaware State Police

To All Those Biden Supporters Out There, Here’s the Bill He Wants to Leave Us as President

Is AG William Barr on the Chopping Block?

Watch How ‘Interested’ Journalists Are At the Opening of DHS’ New Anti-Human Trafficking Center

Senate Democrats Block Additional Funding For Coronavirus Relief and Paycheck Protection Program

Defund Public Education: Montana Teachers Union Spends $800K Opposing Gun Rights

Study Finds Canadian Gun Laws Can’t Stop Majority Of Gun Deaths

Ace is succinct, as usual: Enemy of the People Press Can’t Stop Defending and Promoting Terrorists

YES. Ted Cruz Is Taking Steps to Make Sure Joe Biden Can’t Pack the Supreme Court

After Biden Campaign Dumps Him From Surrogate Appearance, Garcetti Addresses City Hall Sex Scandal

Imagine There’s No Heaven: Minneapolis Residents Sue the City for the Failure of Its ‘Reimagined’ Police Department

President Trump Walks Out on Lesley Stahl, 60 Minutes Interview, Threatens to Go to the Tape

Instagram Allows Account to Depict Graphic Racial Violence in the Name of ‘Expression’

Charlie Brown ‘Great Pumpkin’ Special Is NOT on TV This Halloween — and You Can Thank Apple for That

Amazingly There Are Press Members Defending the Jeffrey Toobin Zoom-flash

Will a vaccine stop Covid?

Family With Trump Sign In Vehicle Fired On By Biden/BLM Supporter In Maryland

Google Manager: C’mon, Of Course We’re Playing God In This Election

Welker Should Ask Trump And Biden About UFOs, Says… Newsweek?

Antifa Man Who Hit Seattle Officer With A Metal Bat Said He Wanted To ‘Slit Every SPD Throat’

Compton Launches Largest Universal Basic Income Program In Country

Both Candidates Face Hurdles With Catholic Voters

Watch: British MP pushes back against both critical race theory and Black Lives Matter

Twitter ‘introducing some friction into the process’ of retweeting until ‘at least’ the end of election week

Your source was YOU! Richard Grenell isn’t about to let Maggie Haberman off the hook for DELETING tweet claiming AZ gov mocked Biden’s stutter

IMPORTANT. The Hill: President Trump ordered malts during a classified intelligence briefing

‘Lovecraft Country’ Is Haunted by the Ghosts of Real-Life Places

Smells Like Onion

‘Hate Has No Home Here’ Banner Taken Down To Make Room For ‘Zombie Crossing’ Sign https://t.co/Hz78XdvqcH pic.twitter.com/xeB73V6YcM — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 20, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I’ve never used a whisk on a first date.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

