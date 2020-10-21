https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/racist-left-must-always-paint-blacks-victims/

The recent brutal killing of 21-year-old South African farmer Brendin Horner has unleashed new racial conflicts and upheaval in South Africa. The ongoing murder pandemic of white farmers has been silently happening for a long time, while the Western mainstream media do not report much on the atrocities.

The reason: The media cannot address it. It is impossible due to the left-wing, neo-Marxist philosophy that has permeated Western thinking since the 1960s.



The left has sadly implemented a very racist theory (racism: the evaluation of a person only based on the person’s ethnic origin or skin color) that does not permit equal treatment regardless of race and ethnic origin. Rather, it seems to automatically prescribe the role of the victim to anyone with darker skin colors. This form for racism is now at the core of left-wing thought.

My recent book, “New Left Tyranny: The Authoritarian Destruction of Our Way of Life,” describes in detail how this race-oriented philosophy took hold in the West.

This narrative, how widely unjust it may sound, asserts that certain ethnic groups – among them blacks – are not to be held accountable in the same way one would do with a white person. With its remarkable rebellion against Christian traditional values, leftists insist that individuals who are black should not be treated the same way one would with a white person.

It represents a total breaking away from the historic Western, conservative principle and ideal of equality regardless of race, ethnic origin, gender, creed or class – which asserts that you should be evaluated on the basis of your character, not skin color.

Sadly, it has come to this, that skin color again is front and central. The very same happened to Jews, Gypsies and other unwanted ethnic groups during World War II and was at the core of Nazi ideology.

The neo-Marxist philosopher Jacques Derrida (1930-2004) was one of those who implemented this type of racism. He is considered the father of the deconstruction of traditional Western values, which has been a left-wing goal since the 1960s.

Derrida famously spoke about power structures as pairs, one weak and the other strong, male-female, “white” versus “black,” majority versus minority and so on.

The “male” is always considered the strong in the pair, and the “female” the weak. The “white American” is always the strong, and the “black American” always the weak, helpless victim. The “white man” is at the top, the “black man” at the bottom. The “black man” needs to be helped, since it is assumed that he cannot help himself.

This theory applied means that one should “always feel sorry for” blacks, but not for whites, as they are automatically considered “the strong” in the power pair.

The racist thinking of Derrida perfected post-modernism, yet again a Marxist derived class-struggle philosophy strongly opposing traditional Western values. I describe this in “New Left Tyranny.”

Derrida sought to find other solutions than the classic, Christian principles, joining forces with atheist thinkers. His theories ended up legitimizing the focus on ethnic origin as determent of how to treat people.

Yet, the color of someone’s skin does not determine who is right or wrong, evil or good. Why were philosophers such as Derrida eager to embrace the racism innate in such a theory?

Why did the left include – without criticism – the race theory that kept alive the Nazi notion of grading citizens according to color, the attitude that now permeate the mainstream media?

Instead of pushing for the classical, Western concept of equality, regardless of race, ethnic origin, gender, creed or class, the left has ended up producing theories that assign superiority according to race. So, while white farmers in South Africa are being murdered, the media keep silent about it, since whites are not to be protected against injustice, only those with darker skin tones.

