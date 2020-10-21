https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/aint-audio-barack-obamas-livestream-muted-campaigns-hiden-biden-philadelphia-video/

Barack Obama hit the campaign trail on Wednesday on behalf of Hiden Biden.

Obama is in Philadelphia today for two separate events as Joe Biden hides in his basement with less than two weeks until Election Day.

Joe Biden’s campaign actually muted Barack Obama during his Philadelphia roundtable discussion with black leaders in Philly.

People flooded the comments on the livestream: “There ain’t any audio!” — “No sound!” — “We can’t hear anything!” – “Sound?”

Are they worried that Obama might say something like: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*ck things up.”

Biden’s campaign is always marred by technical problems so this is just par for the course.

WATCH:

Former President Obama is campaigning for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. There’s just one problem the Biden campaign forgot to turn on the SOUND. Are they worried that Obama might say something like: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*ck things up.” pic.twitter.com/FMlGPj0AOl — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 21, 2020

