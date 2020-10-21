http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MDoF6W6Ai98/

Hollywood star Kirstie Alley’s announcement that she is voting for President Donald Trump unleashed a firestorm of vitriol from the left against the Emmy-winning Cheers actress. But it also placed her in a growing list of celebrities who have been brave enough to publicly declare their support for the president.

The list includes an Oscar-winning actor in Jon Voight, Emmy-winning TV stars, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright in David Mamet, and country music stars Trace Adkins and Lee Greenwood. Kirstie Alley said Monday that she voted for Trump on 2016 and is voting for him again “because he’s NOT a politician… He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly.”

Her sentiment echoes those of her fellow Hollywood Trump supporters, who see in the president a Beltway outsider who is standing up for average Americans and against the political and media establishments.

On Monday, the rapper 50 Cent signaled his support for the president, by slamming Joe Biden’s tax plan and writing “vote for Trump” in an Instagram post. The rapper doubled down on Tuesday, calling Biden’s tax plan “very, very bad.”

Other celebrities who have recently declared their support for the president include the Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten and former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington.

1. Jon Voight

Actor Jon Voight attends the LA Premiere of the Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures title Ben-Hur, at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures)

The Oscar-winning actor recently urged people to vote to re-elect President Trump, calling Joe Biden “evil” in a video message posted to Twitter. The Midnight Cowboy and Coming Home star has been an avid Trump supporter since the 2016 election, and participated in the president’s inaugural festivities.

2. James Woods

Actor James Woods arrives at the premiere of Pretty Persuasion at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on August 9, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor is one of the president’s most vocal Hollywood supporters on Twitter.

3. Lee Greenwood

Singer Lee Greenwood performs during the 44th annual Labor Day Telethon to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the South Point Hotel & Casino September 6, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The country music star has been a staunch Trump supporter, allowing the campaign to use his song “God Bless the USA” at rallies.

4. 50 Cent

50 Cent attends the 50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ)

The rapper posted on Instagram “vote for Trump” while blasting Biden’s tax plan. He later doubled down, saying that he doesn’t want to be “20 Cent” under a Biden presidency.

5. Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The multiple Emmy-winning star of Frasier defended voting for Trump in 2016.  “I do not think Washington was doing us any favors for the last 50,  60 years,” he said on PBS’ “Amanpour & Company.” “I think they’ve all been sort of the same party, the same bunch of clowns, the same bunch of really unpleasant people. And I don’t think they’ve been helping anybody but themselves.”

6. Roseanne Barr

Actress/Executive producer Roseanne Barr attends The Roseanne Series Premiere at Walt Disney Studios on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The Emmy-winning star of Roseanne has been a loyal supporter of President Trump.

7. Kid Rock

Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

The Michigan rock star recently teamed up with Donald Trump, Jr. for a September rally in the battleground state.

8. Dean Cain

US actor Dean Cain smiles as he arrives to attend the screening of US director Steven Spielberg’s film ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival on May 18, 2008 in Cannes, southern France. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The star of TV’s Lois & Clark endorsed President Trump during the 2016 election. He recently defended Kirstie Alley against attacks for her support of the commander in chief.

9. Kristy Swanson

Actress Kristy Swanson arrives at Comedy Central’s Roast of Charlie Sheen held at Sony Studios on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an ardent supporter of President Trump.

10. Robert Davi

US actor Robert Davi poses upon his arrival at the 2nd Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 held in Monaco on September 26, 2018. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The License to Kill, Expendables 3, and Goonies 2 star is a vocal Trump supporter who has contributed to Breitbart News in the past.

11. Scott Baio

Actor Scott Baio arrives at Nickelodeon’s 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The show premieres on Monday, November 19th, 8:00p.m. Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

The Happy Days star is a long-time Republican and has endorsed President Trump’s re-election bid.

12. Ted Nugent

Musician Ted Nugent performs at ‘Rockin’ The Corps An American Thank You Celebration Concert’ at Camp Pendleton on April 1, 2005 in San Diego, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The singer-songwriter called President Trump the “greatest president of our lifetime” at a Trump rally in Michigan this week.

13. Antonio Sabato Jr.

Antonio Sabato, Jr. arrives at the 80th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The former model and General Hospital star is a Trump supporter and has defended Kirstie Alley’s decision to publicly back the president.

14. Trace Adkins

American Country music singer and actor, Trace Adkins performs on Fox & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series at FOX Studios on August 4, 2017 in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The country music singer performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the Republican National Convention in August.

15. Johnny Rotten

John Lydon attends the BMI Awards at The Dorchester on October 15, 2013 in London, England. (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

The Sex Pistols frontman came out as a Trump supporter after previously backing Democrats. “He’s [Trump] an individual thinker, I’ll give him that for a start,” he said in an interview with BBC’s Newsday. “He’s not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth, but I cannot see the opposition as offering me anything by way of a solution.”

16. Phil Robertson

Phil Robertson of television show Duck Dynasty speaks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington, DC on February 27, 2015. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The Duck Dynasty reality TV star is a longtime Trump fan who said he has advised the president on matters of faith.

17. Isaiah Washington

Actor Isaiah Washington attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 20th Anniversary Celebration of “Love Jones” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on June 13, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

The former star of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy said in September that he is through with Democrats and is backing President Trump. “You got a lot of conservative or centric libertarian-minded people that really care about other people but they are terrified to come out of the closet and say anything that’s not in line with the Democratic party,” he told Fox Nation.

18. David Mamet

David Mamet walks a red carpet during the 11th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 18, 2016 in Rome, Italy. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Glengarry Glen Ross told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow earlier this year that he thinks Donald Trump is a “great president,” and that liberal reaction to his presidency has been “psychotic.”

