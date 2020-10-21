https://hannity.com/media-room/these-80-wireless-earphones-are-on-sale-for-40-today/
These $260 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones Are Only $80 Today
posted by Mark Myerson – 2 days ago
When you are trying to enjoy music or your favorite podcast, the outside world can be pretty distracting. Thankfully, technology has answers.
The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones help to shield your ears from the things you don’t want to hear, while delivering crisp wireless audio all day and night long. They usually retail for $259 — but in a special offer for Hannity viewers, you can pick them up today for $78.99.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/MkvpaYSJp4g
Whether you are looking to escape or trying to focus on a project, music and podcasts can provide an assist. But when background noise sneaks through, the entire vibe is ruined. Named an Amazon’s Choice product, the TREBLAB Z2 headphones provide the ultimate audio cocoon. Unrivaled T-Quiet active noise-canceling technology makes unwanted sounds disappear, without affecting the audio performance.
Speaking of sound quality, these headphones provide a premium listening experience. You listen through neodymium-backed 40mm drivers, which deliver crisp highs, rich mid-tones, and deep bass. They connect wirelessly to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0, which is the latest standard. As a result, you won’t get the crackle or hiss that wireless audio used to suffer from.
On a full charge, you get 35 hours of listening time. Thanks to an ergonomic design, you could happily wear them that long — and you can even use the built-in mic with Siri or Google Assistant to help you stay connected and handle important work tasks throughout the day.
Normally priced at $259, the Z2 headphones are now only $78.99 with this deal.
Prices subject to change
ANARCHY in THE USA: DOJ Designates NYC, Seattle, Portland as ‘Anarchist’ Zones that ‘Permit Violence’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.21.20
The Department of Justice fired a warning shot at the most liberal cities in America Monday morning; designating New York City, Seattle, and Portland as “anarchist jurisdictions” that “permit violence” against property.
“In a statement, the agency hit leaders of the three cities for rejecting federal law enforcement assistance in quelling protests while pointing to ongoing demonstrations that have continued for weeks over the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement,” reports The Hill.
Trump’s Department of Justice designates New York, Portland and Seattle as permitting “anarchy” https://t.co/ShFqTTDWNm pic.twitter.com/NWM4Durxht
— The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2020
New York City “has permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,” leading to its designation as an “anarchist jurisdiction,” writes the DOJ.
“Rather than idle words, the designation has potential financial consequences. President Trump issued a memo earlier this month directing the DOJ to identify jurisdictions that, in its view, were not enforcing the law appropriately. Designated cities could lose their federal funding,” reports NBC New York.
“I believe the President is fundamentally a bully, which I’ve said too many times, and I’ve known him very well for a very long period of time. It doesn’t work in New York because you can’t bully New Yorkers. We just don’t get bullied,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.