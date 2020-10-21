https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/this-is-it-larry-oconnor-hits-the-nail-on-the-head-with-his-damning-take-on-the-jeffrey-toobin-mess/
We’ve read plenty of takes on Jeffrey Toobin’s, um, “mistake” over the past few days, and we have no doubt you have as well.
But if we have to pick the best one, this from radio host and Townhall columnist Larry O’Connor is a strong contender:
The people who worked closely with Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin and Jeffrey Toobin are constantly lecturing you about your politics, values and principles.
