https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/522190-trump-and-advisers-considering-firing-fbi-director-after-election

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE has reportedly talked with his advisers about the possibility of firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day due to the president’s frustration that federal law enforcement officials have not delivered information that would help him politically in the final weeks before the election, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

According to the sources, discussions between the president and his senior aides have resulted from criticisms that Wray and Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Two weeks to the election l Biden leads in new polls as debate looms l Trump pressures DOJ on Hunter Biden Trump remarks put pressure on Barr Meadows says Trump did not order declassification of Russia documents MORE have not fulfilled Trump’s wish for an official investigation to be launched into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE and his son Hunter Biden.

The sources, who the Post said spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to freely disclose internal discussions, said Trump has indicated he wants actions similar to those made ahead of the 2016 election by FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyTrump remarks put pressure on Barr Ex-deputy attorney general says Justice Dept. ‘will ignore’ Trump’s threats against political rivals DOJ weakens policy on investigating elections: report MORE, who told Congress he had reopened an investigation into then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump jokingly blames ‘Crooked Hillary’ after his rally mic stops working The Hill’s Campaign Report: Two weeks to the election l Biden leads in new polls as debate looms l Trump pressures DOJ on Hunter Biden Trump remarks put pressure on Barr MORE’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of State.

Polling data from 2016 showed that Comey’s announcement, which came just 11 days before the presidential election, significantly impacted Clinton’s lead over Trump heading into Election Day.

The sources told the Post that Trump believes Wray was one of his worst personnel picks, and both White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsMcConnell says he would give Trump-backed coronavirus deal a vote in Senate Meadows says Trump did not order declassification of Russia documents The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Goldman Sachs – Two weeks out, Trump attempts to rally the base MORE and top Trump adviser Dan Scavino have also criticized Wray in internal conversations.

White House spokesman Judd DeereJudd DeereOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA may violate courts with new rule extending life of unlined coal ash ponds | Trump reverses course, approving assistance for California wildfires | Climate change, national security among topics for final Trump-Biden debate Trump reverses course, approving assistance for California wildfires Trump administration rejects California request for wildfire disaster assistance MORE told the Post that the White House does not speculate on personnel matters, adding that “if the president doesn’t have confidence in someone he will let you know.”

In their advocacy for an official investigation into the Bidens, Trump and his allies have recently used a New York Post article that alleged Hunter Biden helped broker a meeting between an executive at the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma and his father when Joe Biden was vice president.

The story has since been disputed by Biden’s campaign, and outside intelligence experts have raised concerns about whether it could be part of a foreign disinformation campaign.

However, the FBI said in a letter sent Tuesday night to Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 Cuomo signs legislation declaring Juneteenth an official holiday in New York Trailing in polls, Trump campaign resurrects Hunter Biden attacks MORE (R-Wis.) that it had “nothing to add” to a statement made by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeGreenwald slams Schiff over Biden emails on Fox 50 former intelligence officials warn NY Post story sounds like Russian disinformation Hillicon Valley: DOJ accuses Russian hackers of targeting 2018 Olympics, French elections | Federal commission issues recommendations for securing critical tech against Chinese threats | House Democrats slam FCC over ‘blatant attempt to help’ Trump MORE earlier this week in which he dismissed suspicions that the reports on Hunter Biden resulted from a Russian disinformation campaign.

The FBI “can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation or persons or entities under investigation, including to Members of Congress,” Tuesday’s letter from FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson said.

In recent weeks, Trump has continuously targeted Wray, whom Trump nominated in 2017, particularly after Wray contradicted the president’s assertions about potential fraud in mail-in ballots and his description of the group antifa.

During last week’s NBC town hall, Trump argued that Wray is “not doing a very good job” after moderator Savannah Guthrie cited the FBI director’s comments that there is no evidence of widespread fraud in mail-in voting.

Trump has also recently levied criticisms against several other key members of his administration. Earlier this month, Trump expressed frustration at Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoWar in the Caucasus: What happens without US leadership — but a chance to get it right Pompeo to meet separately with Azerbaijan, Armenia top diplomats Taking aim at online anti-Semitism MORE for what he described as a failure to implicate his political enemies in wrongdoing.

More recently, Trump criticized Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinOn The Money: McConnell says he would give Trump-backed coronavirus deal a Senate vote | Pelosi, Mnuchin see progress, but no breakthrough | Trump, House lawyers return to court in fight over financial records Progress, but no breakthrough, on coronavirus relief McConnell says he would give Trump-backed coronavirus deal a vote in Senate MORE for not delivering a result after weeks of coronavirus relief talks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: McConnell says he would give Trump-backed coronavirus deal a Senate vote | Pelosi, Mnuchin see progress, but no breakthrough | Trump, House lawyers return to court in fight over financial records Progress, but no breakthrough, on coronavirus relief McConnell says he would give Trump-backed coronavirus deal a vote in Senate MORE (D-Calif.).

