The Trump Team called-out Joe Biden’s basement campaign on social media Wednesday; saying the former Vice President has answered “fewer questions than any presidential candidate in modern American history.”

“Joe Biden has answered fewer questions than any presidential candidate in modern American history,” posted the Trump campaign.

Joe Biden has answered fewer questions than any presidential candidate in modern American history. — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2020

The Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Wednesday that the moderator will “mute the microphones” of either Donald Trump or Joe Biden when the other is answering questions during Thursday’s final showdown between the two candidates.

“President Trump and Joe Biden will have mics off during opponent’s answers in final debate, Commission on Presidential Debates announced. Mics will be on during open-discussion segments of the debate,” writes NBC News.

President Trump and Joe Biden will have mics off during opponent’s answers in final debate, Commission on Presidential Debates announced. Mics will be on during open-discussion segments of the debate. https://t.co/cYM57AWflM — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 20, 2020

The Commission on Presidential debates issued a series of last-minute changes to its format and regulations this week; issuing new guidelines to “promote adherence to the agreed upon rules” during the final debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The panel said in a statement that it “had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed-upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.”

“Trump’s and Biden’s initial debate was widely panned as both candidates faced backlash for their behavior. The two candidates skipped the second presidential debate after Trump was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and declined to participate in a virtual format,” reports Fox News.

“President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate,” read a statement from campaign manager Bill Stepien

“The campaigns and the Commission agreed months ago that the debate moderator would choose the topics,” Biden National Press Secretary TJ Ducklo said in a statement provided to Fox News.

