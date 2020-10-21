https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/21/trump-innovates-on-rally-format-by-utilizing-our-technique/
RUSH: Let’s move to Trump. Trump last night at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania… I love this. Trump last night, he’s innovating on his own rally format. He used a technique popularized by this program. He used a technique… We were the first to do these montages on Rush the TV show, and these montages now have captured American media.
The Rush TV show was 1992 to 1996. We popularized the video montage and then, here on radio, the audio montage. So here is what Trump did. He’s in Erie, Pennsylvania. This is an energy sector state. It is a portion of the state that is very dependent on energy, and Biden and Kamala Harris have both promised to ban fracking, to get rid of fracking and to get rid of fossil fuels.
And they’re out denying that they’ve done that. Kamala Harris is denying she said it. Biden is denying it. So Trump has a montage of these two promising to get rid of fracking and fossil fuels — and here is how it sounded last night at the Trump rally in Erie.
THE PRESIDENT: (outdoor noise) Take a look at this clip. We had it made up and I think you’ll like it. First time I’ve ever done this.
BASH: Would there be any place for fossil fuels including coal and fracking in a Biden administration?
BIDEN: No! We would… We would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those.
BIDEN: I guarantee you, we are going to end fossil fuel. No more! No new fracking.
BIDEN: And I’d gradually move away from fracking.
HARRIS: And I think it’s critically important on day one that we end any fossil fuel leases on public land.
VOTER: What about, say, stopping fracking?
BIDEN: Yes!
VOTER: And stopping pipeline infrastructure?
BIDEN: Yeah! Yes! No pipelines! Exactly!
BIDEN: They want to do the same thing I want to do. They want to phase out fossil fuels, and we’re gonna phase out fossil fuels!
HARRIS: There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.
ERIE CROWD: (booing)
THE PRESIDENT: And what we don’t show is his more current version (summarized): “Oh, yes, we’ll have fracking,” and the fake news, they don’t do anything about it. If Biden is elected, he will wipe out your energy industry. Only by voting for me can you save your fracking and Pennsylvania.
RUSH: That’s last night, President Trump at the rally in Erie, Pennsylvania. You ought to make an effort to see these rallies. They’re not as widely televised as they used to be, but he’s doing them left and right this week, and you ought to make an effort to watch. One America Network has them every night. C-SPAN carries some of them.
There’s a number of places you can go. Fox will do some of the rallies. They don’t go wall-to-wall with them. But there are plenty of places, and you really… Folks, you really should make an effort to see these rallies, especially if you haven’t seen one in a couple of weeks. It’ll totally change your mind and your attitude about our chances and what’s happening out there.
You’ll see an upbeat President Trump appearing confident, in the zone, on a roll. It’s really worth your time to find these rallies as they happen and watch them. He’s got them down pat too. He comes in at about an hour, maybe just a little over an hour now. The reason I mentioned this is, I was talking to a couple of people and they were down in the dumps about things ’cause they’re watching and seeing is mainstream media.
“I say, ‘Are you missing the rally?’” “What rally? I don’t know about any rally.” (sigh) “Yeah, yeah. ‘What rally? What rally?’” Trump’s doing four or five a day sometimes and two or three a day. He’s doing four or five in a week. I mean, you’ve got to make an effort to find these. They’re out there, and they are being the televised.