https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/10/21/trumps-path-to-an-electoral-college-win-is-much-easier-than-bidens-n266692
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Welcome To My World, Abby’: Meghan McCain Rolls Her Eyes As Cohosts Gang Up On Huntsman
December 17, 2019
China’s Birthrate Dropped To Historic Low In 2019
January 18, 2020
The Media and the Left Continue to Insist Antifa Does Not Exist as a Group But They Are Lying
August 5, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy