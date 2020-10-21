https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/twitter-allows-coordinated-unlawful-revenge-porn-campaign-rudy-giuliani-flood-network/

A new Borat film (made by Sacha Baron Cohen) shows Rudy Giuliani in what appears to be a compromising scene with an actress playing Borat’s daughter.

Giuliani is seen laying on a bed in a hotel suite, tucking his shirt into his pants as the actress, posing as a TV journalist is standing near the bed.

Rudy Giuliani had just wrapped up a spoof interview with the fake conservative journalist when she suggested they have a drink and a chat in the hotel suite.

Unbeknownst to Rudy, the hotel suite was rigged with hidden cameras and a still image of him laying on a bed tucking his shirt into his pants after taking off recording equipment was released.

Borat then runs into the hotel suite and screams, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

The female actress in the Borat film is actually 24 years old.

This deceptive editing is all to distract from Hunter Biden’s laptop which according to Giuliani, has photos of underage girls.

Hunter Biden is in pictures with a minor female family member yet he still has not been taken into federal custody.

Via The Guardian:

In the film, released on Friday, the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist. Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

Of course these images of Rudy Giuliani directly violate Twitter’s rules against revenge porn.

“Sharing explicit sexual images or videos of someone online without their consent is a severe violation of their privacy and the Twitter Rules.”

But that didn’t stop Twitter from allowing unlawful revenge porn from circulating on its network.

To be clear, The New York Post is STILL locked out of its Twitter account for posting a TRUE story on Hunter Biden’s emails.

Twitter is allowing a coordinated unlawful revenge porn campaign against Rudy Giuliani to flood their networks today — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani in July called the New York Police Department on Sacha Baron Cohen over the prank interview.

Flashback to July. Sasha Baron Cohen is a revenge pornographer and this call corroborates it. Giuliani will be filing additional charges soon. https://t.co/H91ccewGpW — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 21, 2020

Attorney Mike Cernovich said a person’s genitals do not need to be exposed for a person to be in a situation under revenge porn laws.

Your dick doesn’t have to be completely out for a person to be in an intimate situation under revenege porn laws. Those Rudy Giuliani images aren’t even a close call. It’s revenge porn under New York law and every other state’s respective revenge porn laws. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 21, 2020

