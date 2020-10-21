https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f91825057321424505f8840
Facebook’s own employees are being urged to blow the whistle on their employer to help save the integrity of the presidential election….
Congressional insider trading has long been a hot issue, and lawmakers continue to look for a way to put an end to the practice. In 2012, the STOCK Act was passed following allegations of insider trad…
A West African zoo has been exposed for starving its 47 wild animals to death. A s ickening video by a wildlife NGO revealed emaciated animals were rotting in their cages….
(FOX NEWS) — Joe Biden was facing intense backlash Wednesday night for referring to America as an “idea” that “we’ve never lived up to.” The Democratic nominee shared a clip from his interview on the…
Jobs Numbers Beat…Good For Trump Prior To Election. It Will Be Interesting To Watch The Mainstream Media Spin….