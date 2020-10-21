https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/twitter-gets-informed-this-ny-times-story-about-trump-is-violating-their-hunter-biden-precedent-crickets-ensue/

As we told you last week, Twitter was fast to slap an “unsafe” warning label on a New York Post story about what was reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer. Twitter also subsequently locked down the Post’s account amid a demand the paper delete links to the Biden story, which appears to still be the case:

And with that in mind, the New York Times drew some attention with this story about Trump:

Twitter is again being accused of having an incredible double-standard in how their “rules” are enforced:

And yet the NY Times’ account remains active! Go figure.

That aside, the Times’ desperation to whip up another scandal less than two weeks from an election is obvious:

