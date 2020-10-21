https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/twitter-gets-informed-this-ny-times-story-about-trump-is-violating-their-hunter-biden-precedent-crickets-ensue/

As we told you last week, Twitter was fast to slap an “unsafe” warning label on a New York Post story about what was reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer. Twitter also subsequently locked down the Post’s account amid a demand the paper delete links to the Biden story, which appears to still be the case:

I would think the other news organizations would make more of a deal about The New York Post being locked out of Twitter. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 21, 2020

Is the @nypost account still locked out of twitter? Why? — Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 21, 2020

And with that in mind, the New York Times drew some attention with this story about Trump:

Breaking News: President Trump’s tax records reveal details about his business pursuits in China, including a previously unknown bank account. https://t.co/dlFXCs7USR — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 21, 2020

Twitter is again being accused of having an incredible double-standard in how their “rules” are enforced:

Hello, @TwitterSafety. I believe that this story is based on hacked or leaked material which violates your ToS. You know, as long as you’re following your rules… https://t.co/Rx6pD391US — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 21, 2020

And yet the NY Times’ account remains active! Go figure.

Shouldn’t Twitter promptly be censoring this story and locking the Times out of their account considering this is leaked material that was “obtained without authorization” https://t.co/GzmbMReazZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2020

Can’t run stories with info gotten through stealing or hacking or unsourced and as far as I know, the President did not give you his returns. Sorry them’s the rules, right, @TwitterSafety? https://t.co/5mz0piBZHz — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 21, 2020

Hey @Twitter these tax returns were illegally leaked. Your rules? https://t.co/tW6lC07bl7 — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 21, 2020

Cc @TwitterSupport please stop this story based on the @nypost Hunter Biden precedent. Thx — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) October 21, 2020

That aside, the Times’ desperation to whip up another scandal less than two weeks from an election is obvious:

Do let us know when you have real breaking news on these tax returns. As you describe in this piece, this was an uneventful business dealing that never came to fruition. You know, there is a news story of national import you could be covering concerning the other candidate. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 21, 2020

The idea that the NYT would report on Trump having a Chinese bank account, but not Hunter Biden holding a 10% stake in a Chinese venture for Joe Biden, is just straight-up media corruption https://t.co/mm1y5r2ada — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 21, 2020

Apple has $246 billion in cash overseas so they don’t pay taxes on it. What’s your point? — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) October 21, 2020

