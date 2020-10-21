https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-restricts-donation-links-for-republicans/

Big Tech isn’t just stifling conservatives’ voices, it is hindering donations to them via @WinRed. This bias is outrageous! https://t.co/p6cp9xTGh3 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 21, 2020

The National Republican Senate Committee is calling out Twitter for restricting the retweets of WinRed, the GOP’s fundraising platform. WinRed is the Republican alternative to the Democrats’ fundraising platform, ActBlue.

Twitter is running interference on retweets of WinRed’s links to donate to Republican candidates but not links by ActBlue to donate to Democrats.