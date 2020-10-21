https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-restricts-donation-links-for-republicans/

Posted by Kane on October 21, 2020 6:47 pm

The National Republican Senate Committee is calling out Twitter for restricting the retweets of WinRed, the GOP’s fundraising platform. WinRed is the Republican alternative to the Democrats’ fundraising platform, ActBlue.

Twitter is running interference on retweets of WinRed’s links to donate to Republican candidates but not links by ActBlue to donate to Democrats.

