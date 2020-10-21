https://www.theepochtimes.com/twitter-temporarily-changes-how-users-retweet-ahead-of-us-presidential-elections_3546995.html

Ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Twitter on Tuesday made a series of temporary changes to its “tweet” and “retweet” functions, as the social media platform seeks to “reduce the visibility of misleading information.”

Twitter said it is the “latest in our comprehensive effort to apply the lessons of 2016.”

Starting Tuesday, the company said in a blog post that “People who go to Retweet will be brought to the Quote Tweet composer where they’ll be encouraged to comment before sending their Tweet.”

The tech giant said it aims to discourage Twitter users from retweeting posts without adding their own commentary. Users who wish to retweet a post will instead be prompted to share a quote tweet to share their thoughts instead. Additional warnings and restrictions will be placed on tweets that have been labeled as having misleading information.

The changes are expected to last through at least the end of election week, Twitter said.

Users of the platform, including candidates, will be prohibited from prematurely claiming victory in the forthcoming U.S. election. Any Twitter posts which do so will have a warning label added, the company said.

Tweets that it believes incite interference with election results will also be removed.

“Under this policy, we will label Tweets that falsely claim a win for any candidate and will remove Tweets that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results or the smooth operation of polling places,” Twitter said.

Twitter users, including candidates, will only be able to claim a result following an official announcement from state election officials, or after a projection from two “authoritative,” independent national news outlets.

The changes come as the platform faces intense scrutiny following the recent censorship of exposés by New York Post that allege Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, took part in multiple schemes to profit off his father’s political influence when he was vice president.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced on Oct. 19 that the committee will consider subpoenas for the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook over the matter.

Twitter has refused to unlock the New York Post’s account unless the newspaper deletes tweets of reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails, according to several of the paper’s editors.

Twitter said the newspaper’s articles violated the social media website’s hacked materials policy. The Post disputed the company’s assertions, saying, “Information in the reports came from data extracted from a MacBook Pro laptop that a Delaware repair shop owner has said was dropped off in April 2019 but never picked up.”

The Post’s articles cited emails from a laptop allegedly dropped off by Hunter Biden at a repair shop. The laptop owner didn’t return for the device and the shop owner took possession of it and turned it over to the FBI, and several months later gave a copy of the hard drive to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer. Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Giuliani gave a copy of the hard drive data to the Post.

Biden’s campaign and Biden have called the allegations a “smear campaign” in remarks delivered over the weekend.

The Post’s Ahmari said on Twitter, “It’s now been four days since The Post dropped the first Hunter Files story, and neither Joe nor Hunter has disputed a single material fact.

“The easiest thing they could do is to say, ‘That laptop isn’t ours, Hunter didn’t send/receive those e-mails.’ Yet, they haven’t done that.”

As of Oct. 21, the Twitter account showed that the NY Post’s last tweet was on Oct. 14.

Ivan Pentchoukov and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

