On Friday news broke that Hunter Biden’s former business partner Bevan Cooney had flipped.

Cooney, who is currently serving time in a federal facility in Oregon over a bond scheme, recently connected to journalists Matthew Tyrmand and Peter Schweizer and turned over his emails to the investigative journalists.

Bevan Cooney reportedly turned over 26,000 business emails to the journalists.

Then on Tuesday Bevan Cooney was removed from the federal facility in Oregon and moved to a new location.

Peter Schweizer reported:

Reporter Matthew Tyrmand also tweeted out the news.

On Wednesday Matthew Tyrmand joined Laura Ingraham to give an update on Bevan Cooney.

According to Tyrmand authorities moved Tooney from a work camp with white collar criminals to a more dangerous facility.
Tooney is in solitary confinement.

Bevan Tooney only has one month more to serve.

