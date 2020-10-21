https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/upenn-prof-points-out-in-the-ny-daily-news-that-theres-probably-a-little-jeffrey-toobin-in-all-of-us-so-get-over-your-unease-already/

We’re not sure where we got the idea that one shouldn’t yank your own chain while you’re on a professional Zoom call, but clearly we were misinformed.

Thank you to the New York Daily News for being the latest media outlet to show us the light:

OPINION: Jeffrey Toobin’s history of bad sexual judgment is really about our unease with masturbation. But I’m guessing you do the same, dear reader. Maybe you should stop feeling weird and guilty about that, @PennGSE‘s Jonathan Zimmerman writes.https://t.co/vLjlds8HWE — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 21, 2020

Jonathan Zimmerman — who’s a professor at UPenn — concludes:

So we joke about it, instead, which relieves our anxieties but reinforces the taboo. Witness the outpouring of juvenile humor over the past two days about “Toobin his own horn,” his “sticky situation,” and so on.

Remember, nobody — literally, nobody — has suggested that Toobin willfully exposed himself to others. You might say that he shouldn’t have been pleasuring himself during a work call, but that’s his business rather than yours. Inadvertently, he let the rest of us know about it. And now we can’t forgive him for it.

News flash: Toobin masturbates. But I’m guessing that you do the same, dear reader. Maybe you should stop feeling weird and guilty about that. Then we can all stop making fun of Jeffrey Toobin.

Why shouldn’t we make fun of Jeffrey Toobin? He’s a garbage person who couldn’t wait until his Zoom call was over to rub one out. Suggesting that criticism of Toobin’s actions is rooted in our collective “unease with masturbation” is decidedly intellectually dishonest. And it also makes us really wonder what Zimmerman is doing on his Zoom calls.

this is apparently the week where a weird number of people admit openly that they abuse themselves on the regular during teleconferences https://t.co/YCwBAUmav0 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 21, 2020

‘Hey prudes, most of you have sex, so why not just do it on your daily Zoom calls in front of your coworkers?’ https://t.co/0iAPNRthJS — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 21, 2020

Nope. This is not what our uneasiness emanates from. — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) October 21, 2020

I think most of us are fine with masturbation. Loobin’ the Toobin while on a video conference, however, should make everyone uneasy. https://t.co/OYuIO6gIeL — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) October 21, 2020

No, this is not about “unease over masturbation.” This is about Toobin letting his freak-flag fly during a work meeting, something that would have Harvey Weinstein nodding in approval. So, how are those Zoom work meetings at the Daily News, anyway? https://t.co/22fupWL1Qb — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 21, 2020

We’re not sure we want to know.

It’s not puritanical or uptight to expect your co-workers to masturbate on their own time. You all are clowns. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 21, 2020

What is wrong with these people. https://t.co/XsQRBc3trE — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 21, 2020

This is an embarrassing and disgusting position to take. My god. https://t.co/OYee4GTdmx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 21, 2020

STOP NORMALIZING THIS. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE??? https://t.co/FXoh7FHTiw — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 21, 2020

My opinion: keep it in your pants during work hours and when your camera is on and your colleagues are virtually talking to you. We live in the absolute DUMBEST timeline. https://t.co/hjiskIPNHH — Brittany (@bccover) October 21, 2020

