A majority of likely voters say they’re better off under President Trump than they were four years ago, while a similar majority of say country as a whole is worse off, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Fifty-two percent of likely voters said they were “better off than [they] were four years ago.” And 55% said country itself is worse off compared to 2015.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

“Many have expressed surprise that the president isn’t getting more traction out of the fact that most are better off,” Rasmussen said. “The key is looking at those who are better off but think the country is worse off.”

Those voters favor Biden by a 74-to-16% margin.

“Think of educated and affluent professionals who are personally doing fine during the pandemic but hate what they see happening politically,” Rasmussen said.

The survey of 1,265 Likely Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from Oct. 15-17, 2020.

To see this question’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see this question’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

