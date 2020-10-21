https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-ad-attacks-biden-approving-of-eight-year-olds-declaring-theyre-transgender

The conservative group The American Principles Project (APP) is releasing an ad in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania that blasts Democratic president candidate Joe Biden for saying he supports children as young as eight years old declaring that they are transgender.

Answering a question at an ABC News-hosted town hall on October 15, Biden stated that an eight-year-old child should be able to decide that they are transgender.

A woman asked Biden, “I’m the proud mom of two girls, 8 and 10. My youngest daughter is transgender. The Trump administration has attacked the rights of transgender people, banning them from military service, weakening non-discrimination protections, and even removing the word transgender from some government websites. How will you, as president, reverse this dangerous and discriminatory agenda and ensure that the lives and rights of LGBTQ people are protected under U.S. law?”

After telling a story about his father, Biden answered, “The idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides, ‘I decided I want to be transgender. That’s what I think I’d like to be. It’d make my life a lot easier.’ There should be zero discrimination.”

The ad from APP states, “Sex changes for kids? Most Americans say that’s going way too far. But not Joe Biden.” After playing a clip of Biden’s town hall remarks, the add continues, “Should eight-year-olds really be subjected to dangerous, life-altering medical procedures, puberty-blocking drugs, transgender surgeries cause permanent damage to children. If Joe Biden is willing to endorse sex changes for second-graders, what won’t he support? Vote against Joe Biden. A pawn of the extreme Left.”

NEW AD FROM APP PAC: @JoeBiden says he supports sex changes for kids. Should eight-year-olds really be subjected to dangerous, life-altering medical procedures? That’s going way too far. pic.twitter.com/QPQq9zXskP — American Principles (@approject) October 20, 2020

Psychologist Debra Soh has written:

Research has shown that most gender dysphoric children outgrow their dysphoria, and do so by adolescence: Most will grow up to be happy, gay adults, and some, like myself, to be happy, straight adults. There is a small proportion of trans kids whose dysphoria will persist and who would benefit from medical intervention, but the tricky part remains predicting whom these ideal candidates will be. For a young child whose gender dysphoria would have desisted without intervention, these procedures amount to a needlessly challenging process to undergo—and that’s without considering the implications of choosing to transition back. Even a social transition back to one’s original gender role can be an emotionally difficult experience for children. Waiting until a child has reached cognitive maturity before making these sorts of decisions would make the most sense. But this is an unpopular stance, and scientists and clinicians who support it are vilified, not because science—which should be our guiding beacon—disproves it, but because it has been deemed insensitive and at odds with the current ideology.

National Review noted in January 2019:

In a recent issue of The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JCEM), the Endocrine Society’s leading journal, a group of endocrinologists who specialize in gland and hormone disorders give a starkly different view of gender-affirmative treatment. “There are no laboratory, imaging, or other objective tests to diagnose a ‘true transgender’ child,” the endocrinologists write in their letter to the editor, adding that “there is currently no way to predict who will desist and who will remain dysphoric.” They explain that “the consequences of this gender affirmative therapy (GAT) are not trivial and include potential sterility, sexual dysfunction, thromboembolic and cardiovascular disease, and malignancy.”

