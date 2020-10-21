https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-snaps-ron-johnson-should-be-ashamed-of-himself-for-suggesting-biden-family-profited-from-his-name

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden declared that Wisconsin GOP senator “should be ashamed of himself” for suggesting that members of the Biden family profited off the family’s name.

“Hunter Biden, together with other Biden family members, profited off the Biden name,” Johnson stated during an interview on Fox News this week. “That’s what’s happening here. What we revealed in our 87-page report is a vast web of connections with Chinese nationals, with people all over the world. Again, trading on the Biden name. But it’s these business dealings – you know, our report raises far more questions than it actually answered – but it raises so my troubling issues that the mainstream media is simply not looking at. They are suppressing the information, which is a scandal in and of itself.”

A reporter for WISN 12 asked Biden, “Wisconsin’s Republican senator, Ron Johnson, put out a statement on Homeland Security letterhead, saying Hunter Biden, together with other Biden family members, profited off the Biden name. Is there any legitimacy to Senator Johnson’s claims?”

“None whatsoever,” Biden insisted. “This is the same garbage, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman — it’s the last-ditch effort in his desperate campaign to smear me and my family. Even the man who served with him on that committee, the former nominee for the Republican party, said there’s no basis to this. And you know, and all, and the vast majority of the intelligence people have come out and said there’s no basis at all. Ron should be ashamed of himself.”

It is unclear what Biden means by the “vast majority of intelligence people” who said that there’s no basis at all for evidence that members of the Biden family profited from the family name. Biden appears to be referring to a letter from 50 former senior intelligence officials, which only states their belief that the revelation of emails allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The former intelligence officials did not actually refute the allegations and admit in the statement that they have no new evidence regarding them.

“We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal atorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement — just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case,” the letter reads.

Their claim was dismissed by not only John Ratcliffe, the Director of national Intelligence, but also the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Ratcliffe condemned Congressman Adam Schiff for trying to dismiss the new allegations, asserting that he “wants anything against his preferred political candidate to be deemed as not real and is using the intelligence community, or attempting to use the intelligence community, to say there’s nothing to see here. Don’t drag the intelligence community into this. Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign, and I think it’s clear the American people know that.”

In October 2019, ABC News’ Amy Robach asked Hunter Biden, “If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would have been asked to be on the board of Burisma?”

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Probably not, in retrospect,” he said. “But that’s — you know — I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden. … Because my dad was vice president of the United States. There’s literally nothing, as a young man or as a full grown adult that — my father in some way hasn’t had influence over.”

