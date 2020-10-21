https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-illegal-alien-takes-life-black-houston-police-officer-video/

Sergeant Harold Preston, a Houston Police veteran was shot twice by an illegal alien, Elmer Manzano while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said about Manzano’s wife, “She indicated was moving out and she wanted to be able to get some items from the apartment. The son sees that the dad has armed himself with a firearm and tells the officer he has a gun. The suspect immediately engaged officers shooting multiple rounds at officers.”

HPD Chief Acevedo continued, “He was shot more than once in the head and also received a gunshot to the shoulder area embedded in his spine. And he has a criminal history that I’m not going to worry about. Discuss right now. Suffice it to say that a guy that requires a response to the police multiple times for abusing his family is not a good character.”

Sgt. Preston was sworn in as an officer in 1979 and served as a police officer for 41 years.

TRENDING: Barack Obama Walks Up to a Group of Biden Supporters in Philly and They Don’t Look Enthusiastic (VIDEO)

Sgt. Preston’s colleagues, family and friends spoke greatly of him during his commemoration and how he was fondly remembered for preferring to work on the front lines.

The police chief also said, “Thank God we were able to keep him alive. And in time for his mother, who I actually know, it’s a wonderful family. His twenty three year old daughter and other family members that were able to come here, including his fiancée and his ex-wife, who’s here with the daughter and said love in her life. And he’s a wonderful person. He’s a guy that’s in his 60s, 41 years. And he’s leading from where we want our sergeants to lead from the front. He’s leading with this men and women on the streets are choosing to sit in an office, drinking, drinking coffee and reading the paper. That’s the man he was. He’s a man that live with his elderly parents who have told you I’ve met before and takes care of his elderly parents. As good as he was a cop, he was a better human being.”

One colleague said, “When you have good people like Sergeant Harold Preston, who had been on the on the force for 41 years looking at retiring and all of a sudden he’s shot he’s gunned down. I think even the best of us every now and then will ask you know why these things happen.”

Click below to watch!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

