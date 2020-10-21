https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-fbi-holds-news-conference-major-election-security-issue/

The FBI is holding a news conference on a “major election security issue” at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening, less than two weeks away from election day.

Prior to the conference, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence issued a joint statement about “threats from adversaries to U.S. election systems and infrastructure.” The FBI did not release any clues as to what the issue may be, prior to the start of the briefing.

During the conference, they claimed that Iran and Russia are attempting to influence public opinion on the election. He claimed that Iran has been sending spoofed emails to intimidate voters and incite unrest. As Gateway Pundit exclusively reported on Tuesday, leftists were receiving spoofed emails from people claiming to be from the Proud Boys threatening voters. The emails were not sent by the men’s social club.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Over 42 million people have already voted early, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

This is breaking news and the Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

