https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-gastonia-north-carolina-begins-7pm-edt/
President Trump is holding a rally Wednesday evening at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in Gastonia, North Carolina.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 PM EDT.
Advertisement – story continues below
RSBN reported that an estimated 20,000 supporters are at Trump’s MAGA rally tonight in North Carolina, a battleground state with 15 electoral votes.
WATCH LIVE VIA RSBN:
TRENDING: Mysterious “Donald Trump Watch” Website — With Offices in China — Reveals Addresses of Local Trump Donors for Antifa and BLM Terrorist Targeting
Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was also in North Carolina today and only a handful of people showed up.
Advertisement – story continues below