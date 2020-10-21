https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-ratcliffe-wray-hold-late-night-presser-on-election-security/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Russia and Iran have been named

“We have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our lessons,” Ratcliffe said at a press conference.

In particular, Ratcliffe said Iran is behind both sending spoofed emails that aim to intimidate voters and incite social unrest as well as circulating a video that appears to encourage individuals to fraudulently cast ballots, even from overseas.

Ratcliffe said the intelligence community has determined that both countries have also separately obtained some voter registration information.