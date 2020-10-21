https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/21/watch-nyc-debuts-outdoor-bubble-dining-which-looks-a-lot-like-indoor-dining/

So, this really is a thing that’s happening in New York City right now to stop the spread of Covid-19:

Outdoor bubble dining in NYC pic.twitter.com/NPKyR9Im1r — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) October 19, 2020

Congratulations: You’ve invented “indoor dining”:

Can someone please explain the science to us?

So instead of being outside with lots of air circulation, they are in a tightly enclosed space with other people. And presumably other groups of diners will have to go into the same bubble after them. Great plan. https://t.co/0SJ5Sh32jJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 21, 2020

Everything is pandemic theater:

Bubble dining perfectly illustrates how misunderstanding coronavirus transmission endangers lives. The whole point of outdoor dining is fresh flowing open air. In a plastic capsule, exhaled viral particles will be trapped and accumulate, greatly increasing the risk of infection. https://t.co/IDbLJnwdbr — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) October 20, 2020

It won’t save any lives, but it’s romantic:

Ok, I know this isn’t going to help stop COVID at all. BUT am I the only one who thinks it would be kind of cool and romantic to eat in one of these while it’s raining outside? No? https://t.co/EAkGDOIHAA — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 21, 2020

Where have we seen something similar to this before? Oh yeah . . .

Buck Henry “came up with the cone of silence schtick” for “Get Smart”. Mel Brooks “invented the shoe phone.” – @THR #RIPBuckHenry 💯

(h/t @GetSmartFans)pic.twitter.com/Blb23NXHPz — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 9, 2020

