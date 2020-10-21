http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cojsJQq3gqc/

Anti-law enforcement protesters continued their attack on federal agents at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon. Protesters threw bottles, rocks, and other projectiles at federal agents and called them “Nazi terrorists.”

In one video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo, protesters can be heard screaming, “You’re a f-cking Nazi, you piece of sh-t.” Later, someone in the crowd throws a glass bottle at the agents, Ngo reported.

“Federal officers make targeted arrests at the violent BLM-antifa protest tonight outside the ICE building,” Ngo tweeted. “Rioters purportedly threw rocks at the building in SW Portland.”

Federal agents made multiple arrests throughout the night to protect the federal facility.

In another incident, someone from an upper floor of a nearby hi-rise residence allegedly threw a bottle at the agents, @KittyLists tweeted.

Before the night was over, federal agents arrested at least 13 people, Fox12 Oregon reporter Marilyn Deutsch tweeted.

