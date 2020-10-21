https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/rudy-giuliani-joe-biden-china

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT, Glenn Beck goes straight to the source of the biggest story in the country with Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who takes us directly into Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop.

Despite Big Tech’s attempts to squash this story, there should be a mad scramble in the media to get to the bottom of major corruption allegations, but they’re willfully ignoring it. However, this is not just a story about Hunter Biden. This is all about Joe Biden. It’s a story Glenn has been investigating for over a year that traces back to Ukraine and China. It goes directly to the root of corruption within our political system: How politicians use their family members to enrich the entire clan and sell out their country. While the media looks the other way, Glenn asks Mayor Giuliani to show us the evidence. Giuliani details the chain of possession of the laptop and reveals news that he only had possession of the laptop days before the New York Post story broke. He says, “I reported this the day after I saw it.”

He also drops a major bombshell on the show and says Big Tech doesn’t want you to see evidence that “establishes with texts, documents, contracts” that “Joe Biden was a 10% partner with a Chinese communist … and there are witnesses that will come forward and testify to it.”

