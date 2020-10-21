https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wayne-root-mr-president-make-presidential-debate-hunter-biden-laptop-scandal/

By Wayne Allyn Root

Sadly, tragically, America really has become a Banana Republic. Democrats create fake scandals without a shred of evidence, or credibility, and the mainstream media turns this fake news into nonstop headlines for days, weeks, or months. All based on lies, fraud and propaganda; “unnamed sources;” the word of disgruntled ex-employees of the President; greedy people looking for a book deal, or their 15 minutes of fame; or in many cases, based on absolutely nothing. That’s “journalism” today.

If you don’t believe me, please look up Russian Collusion, the Ukrainian phone call, the FISA Court warrant based on lies, Trump’s taxes, and a cast of thousands more. Nothing ever proven, nothing ever real. That’s news today.

But what appears to be the worst scandal in U.S. political history, involving Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden, with hard evidence in the form of emails from Biden’s own son, on his own laptop, is ignored, banned and blacked-out by the mainstream media, with two weeks to go before the election.

TRENDING: Mysterious “Donald Trump Watch” Website — With Offices in China — Reveals Addresses of Local Trump Donors for Antifa and BLM Terrorist Targeting

Conservatives have seen and read many of the moving parts. This scandal involves corruption; extortion; bribery; influence peddling; dirty deals with foreign enemies of America; trading on the office of Vice President of the United States; and a massive sex scandal involving what appears to be underage girls.

And I haven’t even gotten to the really bad parts yet- the possible future president of the United States in partnership with the Chinese Communist Party on multiple business deals; and the opportunity for our foreign enemies to blackmail a future President Joe Biden. All of it, of course, constitutes TREASON.

This is the biggest, boldest, sexiest, juiciest, most perverted political and sex scandal in history, and the mainstream media wants no part of it. As a matter of fact, there is a virtual media black-out going on.

Worse, Silicon Valley and social media companies like Twitter and Facebook have decided to censor, ban and burn books (ie suspend, or close accounts) of anyone who wants to talk about it, or share media articles by one of the largest newspapers in America (the New York Post).

With two weeks to go, what can President Trump do to bring this news of this scandal of the century to the American people?

First and foremost, in 24 hours we have a Presidential debate. It’s the largest media platform in the world. Tens of millions will be watching. The problem is we all know two things:

The biased moderator will be in Biden’s corner and try to help feeble, fragile Basement Joe at every turn, and shut down any attacks by President Trump at every turn.

The biased Presidential Debate Commission will try to steer the storyline away from the massive Hunter Biden laptop scandal by silencing President Trump’s mic whenever possible.

So, how can Trump counter this?

First, no matter the question, always use your answer to bring it back to Joe Biden’s foreign corruption; his son Hunter’s laptop; Hunter’s emails implicating his father Joe in crimes against the United States; the blatant sale of the Vice President’s office; partnerships with members of the Chinese Communist Party; and the shocking sex videos and images, involving what appears to be underage girls.

Bring up Joe Biden as the biggest blackmail target and national security risk in the history of America.

Don’t worry about the question. Always make sure all roads lead back to Hunter’s laptop and this scandal of the century.

Second, treat this debate like “Show and Tell.” Seeing is believing. Bring to the debate copies of the actual Hunter Biden emails. Each time you refer to the scandal, pull out an email. Bring Hunter’s emails referring to “the Big Guy” getting a piece of deals with the Chinese Communist Party; Hunter saying he’s been giving his father 50% of his income for decades; Hunter getting paid $10 million a year for “introductions;” the Chinese holding company formed as a partnership with a leading Chinese Communist; and emails from Burisma officials thanking Hunter for a meeting with his father and then demanding Hunter put a stop to criminal investigations.

Hold the emails up. Show them to the American people. Seeing is believing.

Third, bring index cards in your suit pocket, Mr. President. Take them out whenever they mute your microphone. These cards should be held up to the camera, so the American people can see. These cards should say:

“Biden is a Criminal” “Biden Crime Family” “Corruption, Extortion, Influence Peddling” “Biden is Partner with Chinese Communist Party” “Biden Let China Steal Your Jobs” “Biden Blackmailed by Chinese Communist Party” “How Much Did China Pay Joe?” “Hunter’s Sex Crimes”

Finally, the day after the debate, call an Emergency National Address to the Nation, to discuss the biggest threat to national security in America’s history- a possible future president who is corrupt, compromised, in bed with our enemies from the Chinese Communist Party and clearly a massive blackmail target. Explain it all on national TV to the American people. This is your duty as President of the United States. Let the chips fall where they may.

Mr. President, this is how you go directly over the head of the biased, corrupt fake news media that is clearly in bed with Joe Biden, the Democrat Party and the Communist Party of China.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” He is a best-selling conservative author and the host of the nationally-syndicated conservative talk radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” heard daily on USA Radio Network from 6 PM to 9 PM EST. Listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com. Wayne’s latest book, “TRUMP RULES” is available on November 10th, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

