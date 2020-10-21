https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/21/where-were-your-ethics-before-new-york-times-columnist-shares-some-self-reminders-for-covering-leaked-material/

As Twitchy has reported, the New York Post has been locked out of its @nypost account since Oct. 14, the date when it published its report on those emails and other materials fished off of laptop allegedly abandoned at a computer repair shop by Hunter Biden. New York Post reporter Noah Manskar tweeted that the Post had received an email from Twitter saying the Hunter Biden stories violated Twitter’s rules against the “distribution of hacked material.” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was also locked out of her private account for distributing content obtained through hacking.

The thing is, obviously, that Biden’s laptop was never “hacked.” But the Post is still locked out of its account after seven days.

Now New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose is sharing what is called “the EMAIL method” on dealing with material obtained through leaks or via a hack. EMAIL stands for Evidence, Motive, Activity, Intent, and Labels. For example, under Intent, “reporters and editors should be aware that they are often key targets of disinformation campaigns” — like the Steele dossier that was shopped around to so many of them before BuzzFeed finally took the bait and published it.

Have gotten some requests for info on the E.M.A.I.L. method we discussed on The Daily today. It’s not an official Thing, just some self-reminders for covering hack-and-leaks a few of us put together with help from disinfo experts. Sharing in case it’s useful to others. pic.twitter.com/bDkBnlYrXP — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 21, 2020

Just a thing that was *completely ignored* during the Russia hoax leakfest that the New York Times won Pulitzers for! https://t.co/1zuPI8kh6e — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 21, 2020

Great guidelines. I wonder why they weren’t followed from January 2017 to Sept 2020? — Jack Bristow (@JackBristow9802) October 21, 2020

Where were your ethics before you had to cover possible Democrat’s malfeasance? — Oscar the cat (@ScottWGerber) October 21, 2020

Wanna show your work on the Steele Dossier? — BayouBoogie (@K733Boogie) October 21, 2020

You sure as hell didn’t use these methods while endlessly reporting the #RussianCollusionHoax for four years. Give it a rest, sanctimonious a-hole. — ocoeejason (@ocoeejason) October 21, 2020

It’s funny now that a major scandal is breaking for Biden and the Democrats NOW you guys suddenly find some integrity. Where was this the past four years when you’d print every single rumor about the President? Don’t worry, we’re all taking note of your double standards. — Juan of Arc 🇺🇸 (@juan0farc) October 21, 2020

New rules for dem scandals 🤡 — k.adams (@kadams190) October 21, 2020

You should reread it for yourself and then reflect on your paper’s reporting on the Russia hoax. — Weaponized Patriot (@WeaponizedPatr1) October 21, 2020

***Does not apply apply before October 2020, or to democrats. — Anonymous NYT Editor🪓 (@robturner68) October 21, 2020

How many Pulitzers were won recently by ignoring E.M.A.I.L.? — Chuck Todd’s Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) October 21, 2020

Don’t you work for one of the papers that was very much involved in peddling the now debunked Russiagate conspiracy theories. Did this apply then? — Ambedkar4Eva (@Ambedkar4E) October 21, 2020

Laughable that you all now find your journalistic morals after failing to do any such vetting when reporting the Russia Hoax, pee tapes, etc. all of which have proven false, and in and of themselves likely Russian disinformation with the help of Clinton, DNC and MSM — Par4 (@par4islgolf) October 21, 2020

Sit this one out sport — Shannon (@Shannon556677) October 21, 2020

Applies to anonymous sources also? — Sgt. Joe Friday (@bitemeMannix) October 21, 2020

Interesting that all of a sudden MSM reporters have standards they’ve not shown for five years. We see you people! — loveusa2018⚔️ (@loveusa2018) October 21, 2020

So why wasn’t this done with the Russian Collusion hoax? — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) October 21, 2020

Where were these rules for the last 4 years?#EnemyOfThePeople — FatnSlo (@FatnSlo) October 21, 2020

Enemy of the people says what? Hunter’s laptop and the email’s, texts and pictures were not hacked. You hack — Covid19-84 (@sborges44) October 21, 2020

Funny that this was only discussed today on “The Daily.”

