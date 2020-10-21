https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/21/where-were-your-ethics-before-new-york-times-columnist-shares-some-self-reminders-for-covering-leaked-material/

As Twitchy has reported, the New York Post has been locked out of its @nypost account since Oct. 14, the date when it published its report on those emails and other materials fished off of laptop allegedly abandoned at a computer repair shop by Hunter Biden. New York Post reporter Noah Manskar tweeted that the Post had received an email from Twitter saying the Hunter Biden stories violated Twitter’s rules against the “distribution of hacked material.” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was also locked out of her private account for distributing content obtained through hacking.

The thing is, obviously, that Biden’s laptop was never “hacked.” But the Post is still locked out of its account after seven days.

Now New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose is sharing what is called “the EMAIL method” on dealing with material obtained through leaks or via a hack. EMAIL stands for Evidence, Motive, Activity, Intent, and Labels. For example, under Intent, “reporters and editors should be aware that they are often key targets of disinformation campaigns” — like the Steele dossier that was shopped around to so many of them before BuzzFeed finally took the bait and published it.

Funny that this was only discussed today on “The Daily.”

