Many Democrats who claim President Trump didn’t do nearly enough to shut the country down at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic are now trying to blame him for the huge economic fallout.

Here’s Hillary Clinton’s contribution to that effort:

Um, yeah, there are a couple things the two-time failed presidential candidate intentionally left out of that tweet in order to take a not-so-veiled swipe at Trump:

And also…

Democrats have some kind of gall to blame Trump for the economic hit the U.S. took.

Right? Nice try though, Hillary!

