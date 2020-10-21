https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/whoops-hillary-clintons-tweet-about-americans-pushed-into-poverty-during-pandemic-accidentally-shoves-some-dems-china-off-a-cliff/

Many Democrats who claim President Trump didn’t do nearly enough to shut the country down at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic are now trying to blame him for the huge economic fallout.

Here’s Hillary Clinton’s contribution to that effort:

They didn’t slip. They were pushed. https://t.co/IaPPBJrxpo — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2020

Um, yeah, there are a couple things the two-time failed presidential candidate intentionally left out of that tweet in order to take a not-so-veiled swipe at Trump:

By China… — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 21, 2020

And also…

By Democrats. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 21, 2020

Democrats have some kind of gall to blame Trump for the economic hit the U.S. took.

By democrat governors playing politics. — AmErican #FreeGrouchy#FreeLu#freeLizzy#FreeAmy!!!! (@Flipper628) October 21, 2020

….by Democrats. There are ten states in America that currently have double-digit unemployment, and all of them have Democrat governors. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 21, 2020

By Democrat enforced lockdowns they insisted on. @AOC even has a tweet out there tying the lockdowns to economic ruin and improving chances of defeating @realDonaldTrump, commiting that the pain of economic dispare would be worth it. https://t.co/CafHDFU4BK — hypervista (@hypervista) October 21, 2020

Weird for Hillary to call out Cuomo, Whitmer, and Newsom like this. https://t.co/NUXgaxRpSi — Whatever (@DRussell76) October 21, 2020

Right? Nice try though, Hillary!

