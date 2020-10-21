https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/10/20/945281-n262925

Today was the birthday of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her official Twitter account put out a notice asking people to wish her happy birthday.

Reply to this tweet to wish Kamala a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/CTPPwg05nu — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2020

Can we say cringe? Maybe a tad too much?

But it got worse. Then came the kiss of death from Hillary Clinton, posting her birthday wish.

In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President. https://t.co/tTgeqxNqYm pic.twitter.com/DogW8kk641 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2020

First, no, even if Kamala Harris won, we wouldn’t be calling her “Vice President” in two weeks.

But anyone recall when Hillary Clinton did this once before, during her own campaign, at about the same time, about herself?

I feel like I’ve seen this before… from this same account… https://t.co/xJ0KfKiSAU — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) October 20, 2020

Almost four years to the day. pic.twitter.com/x4Z5CiYBWa — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 20, 2020

Hillary Clinton just put the kibosh on Harris. Didn’t Hillary learn anything from before?

No one ever learns anything. https://t.co/aaJSUxxzoJ — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 20, 2020

The Birthday Curse pic.twitter.com/awitd6Ak7J — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) October 20, 2020

I don’t know why but Hillary Clinton is obviously trying to sabotage Joe Biden right now. https://t.co/WwU9AFbl94 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 20, 2020

Can you believe Hillary put the Birthday jinx on @KamalaHarris ? She took herself out of play

Now she’s taking down #BidenHarris2020

Cold-blooded https://t.co/W59DQaH7d2 — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) October 20, 2020

One of Kamala Harris’s accounts jinxed her own run for president with her own birthday wish during the primary last year.

But all this reminds people how Joe Biden may really just be a stalking horse for Kamala Harris being in power and how much they really wouldn’t want Kamala Harris in charge. This is the same woman who edited a video to perpetrate a lie to destroy Brett Kavanaugh. This is the same woman who donated and urged others to donate to a bail fund to get out people who were arrested during the riots. This is the same person who even Democrats rejected in the primaries as a ridiculous phony. But who now, because of Joe Biden’s decrepitude, might be only one heartbeat away from being president, with people thinking they’re getting Joe when they’re really getting the most liberal member of the Senate.

