Internet wokesters are coming after Chris Pratt’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) co-stars this week after the Hollywood actors came to the celebrity’s defense over criticism of his politics and religion.

“One has to go,” wrote filmmaker Amy Berg featuring photos of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans.

The post drew thousands of responses from users taking aim at Pratt’s personal views. Pratt, who frequently discusses his Christian faith publicly, told audience members at the 2018 Teen Choice awards that he loves God, “and you should too.”

UsWeekly reported that the internet declared Pratt, the “Worst Hollywood Chris.”

The online backlash prompted Pratt’s MCU co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, to offer testimonials of support for their Hollywood colleague under fire for his own right-of-center views.

Those same co-stars however, are now taking heat of their own for defending their cis white colleague.

“i hate you and your ‘friends’ so goddd all of you are rich white hereo annoying b***hes just shut the f**k up,” wrote one user in response to Mark Ruffalo.

“I just want white men to start shutting the f**k up,” wrote another.

The responses to Zoe Saldana have been explicitly racist.

“Shut your coon ass up,” wrote one user.

“Do you know that you’re Black?” wrote another.

“Of course its the dominican.”

