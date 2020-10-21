https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/wokesters-descend-on-chris-pratts-marvel-co-stars-after-coming-to-celebritys-defense/

Internet wokesters are coming after Chris Pratt’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) co-stars this week after the Hollywood actors came to the celebrity’s defense over criticism of his politics and religion.

“One has to go,” wrote filmmaker Amy Berg featuring photos of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

The post drew thousands of responses from users taking aim at Pratt’s personal views. Pratt, who frequently discusses his Christian faith publicly, told audience members at the 2018 Teen Choice awards that he loves God, “and you should too.”

100% Chris Pratt. He’s a far right religious MAGAt. https://t.co/4J6JytlTdK — Rob Gill 🗳 iwillvote.com (@vote4robgill) October 19, 2020

Pratt b/c he goes to a homophobic church in LA called “ZOE,” pronounced ZO-AY. Just absolutely not. Also: Hemsworth is perfect, Pine and I went to college together + I love Hell or Highwater…and Evans is funny in Not Another Teen Movie and has that soda can 🍆 https://t.co/smkIYdM6cv — Amy Miller (@amymiller) October 19, 2020

UsWeekly reported that the internet declared Pratt, the “Worst Hollywood Chris.”

The online backlash prompted Pratt’s MCU co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, to offer testimonials of support for their Hollywood colleague under fire for his own right-of-center views.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

Those same co-stars however, are now taking heat of their own for defending their cis white colleague.

“i hate you and your ‘friends’ so goddd all of you are rich white hereo annoying b***hes just shut the f**k up,” wrote one user in response to Mark Ruffalo.

“I just want white men to start shutting the f**k up,” wrote another.

Chris Pratt’s MCU co-stars are defending him from the cancel mob. They’re now being bullied & harassed too. Zoe Saldana is getting the worst with racist slurs like “coon.” Marvel panders to these woke ideologues who are now attacking them for defending a “cis white man.” pic.twitter.com/Z18ky2E210 — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) October 21, 2020

The responses to Zoe Saldana have been explicitly racist.

“Shut your coon ass up,” wrote one user.

“Do you know that you’re Black?” wrote another.

“Of course its the dominican.”

