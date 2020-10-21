https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-rumblings-far-left-debate-commission-proposes-banning-content-hunter-joe-bidens-foreign-laundering-scandals/

If this is true President Trump needs to pull out of Thursday’s debate — but wait until the last minute to do so.

According to Jason Miller, a Trump 2020 Senior Advisor, the far left debate commission is now banning ALL QUESTIONS on Joe Biden’s multi-million dollar foreign corruption and money laundering operations!

Hearing @debates considering yet another new unilateral rules change: banning any questions to Sleepy Joe Biden about foreign corruption and how much money is being set aside for “the big guy.” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 21, 2020

Earlier this week the debate commission unilaterally decided to cut the mics during the debate.

And before that the debate commission decided to change the topic in the final debate away from foreign policy so Joe Biden will not have to defend his tragic record and pay-for-play schemes.

This would also prevent President Trump from discussing his historic Isreali-Arab peace deals, his NATO successes, his peace talks with Kim Jong Un and his peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia.

