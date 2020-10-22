https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/prayer/powerful-prayers-for-better-days-ahead.html

For many, this year began with resolutions, dreams, plans, and ambitions. And presently, for many, these hopes have become lost, abandoned, and thrown away. The replacements? Grief, disappointment, and frustration.

One defining quality of the Christian life is prayer. Whether life is full of joy, or full of suffering, we are called to pray.

Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. – 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

Through prayer, we can present an alternative for how to live when life doesn’t go as we planned.

Prayer provides us an opportunity to thank God and make requests of him as we progress through life. When those around us, Christian or otherwise, are tempted to trade in their hope for something less, we can respond with prayer.

We have a choice of role-modeling for others and praying on their behalf.

We decide to pray in spite of the suffering we (and those around us) face, because having hope for better days is not a foolish endeavor.

Instead of rushing for the year to be over, we can learn how to thrive right where we are, while hoping for good days to come.

Here are five powerful prayers for better days ahead:

