More than half of registered voters say in a new poll that President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE does not deserve to be reelected.

Fifty-six percent of voters told Gallup that the president does not deserve a second term, compared to just 43 percent who said that he is worthy of another four years in the Oval Office. The findings come less than two weeks before the presidential election as Trump battles critics over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

The percentage of those who say that Trump deserves reelection has dropped 7 points since January, Gallup noted, and comes as the survey giant found that 55 percent of Americans say they disapprove of the president’s overall job performance.

Just 43 percent of Americans said in a poll released Wednesday that they support the president’s overall performance, with a 90-point gap between Republicans and Democrats, 94 percent to 4 percent, in that category.

Voters also showed displeasure with Congress at large in the new poll, with 68 percent telling pollsters that “most members of Congress” do not deserve to be reelected. At the same time, 60 percent said that their district’s representative should return to Congress.

And Gallup found that satisfaction about the country’s status in the world ticked up several points, from 14 percent to 19 percent, between September and October. It remains far lower than Gallup’s historical average, 36 percent. The lowest it has ever been in a year in which an incumbent was reelected was 33 percent, when former President Obama won another four years in office.

Gallup contacted 1,035 U.S. adults between Sept. 30 and Oct. 15. Its results have a margin of error of 4 percentage points. Information about the percentage of U.S. voters in the poll was not immediately available. The Hill has reached out to Gallup for comment.

